Investment

New LGBTIQ investment option

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 2 DEC 2021   12:16PM

In the US, an investing app has partnered with an LGBTIQ rights organisation to provide consumers with a way to invest in line with their values.

LGBTIQ advocacy group OutRight Action International has partnered with the Newday Impact Investing app.

"When investors invest in Newday's diversity, equity and inclusion portfolio a percentage of the revenue will be sent to OutRight Action International fund their mission for LGBTIQ rights," Newday explained.

The impact investing app has also made a commitment to support the advocacy work of OutRight and raise visibility for the activist group's work.

OutRight will also provide Newday Impact with insights relative to diversity, equity and inclusion that can be used to advance Newday's work across its impact investing initiative in this area.

OutRight recently distributed US$3.2M in COVID-19 relief through its Global LGBTIQ Emergency Fund, and its former executive director Jessica Stern was appointed in the Biden Administration as US Special Envoy to Advance the Rights of LGBTIQ Persons.

Newday offers a range of impact portfolios focussing on climate action, fresh water, global impact, ocean health, stakeholder capitalism, sustainable agriculture and wildlife conservation.

