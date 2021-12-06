New head of strategy at Crescent Group

Crescent Group has appointed Islamic finance expert Sayd Farook to the head of strategy role, based in Sydney.

His appointment comes as the group launches a five-year strategic plan to grow its assets under management to $5 billion by the end of 2026.

Offering Islamic-compliant mortgages through Crescent Finance and the growth of Crescent Wealth are planned to achieve this goal.

Farook has acted as strategy and innovation advisor to the Executive Office of the Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates. He was most recently executive director of the Crescent Foundation, a not-for-profit established by the group.

Prior to this, Farook was global head of Islamic capital markets for Thomson Reuters (now Refinitiv) for five years.

Crescent Group founder Talal Yassine said the business is firmly focussed on growth and this appointment should further facilitate that.

"Dr Farook's role will be to effectively, and appropriately serve the needs of Crescent Wealth's 11,000 customers while supporting the growth and execution of the Crescent Finance proposition, harnessing data and analytics throughout the growth journey," he said

"Combining his experiences incubating and leading large strategic growth initiatives and in global Islamic finance with our leadership position in the Australian market, we believe we can really improve access to financial services for Australia's Muslims, which have almost reached one million."

Farook said the growth of Crescent Finance and the issuing of Islamic-complaint mortgages would be significant because it would help address the financial services exclusions faced by Australian Muslims due to their beliefs.

"Having served in global overseas roles over 14 years it was a travesty to learn that Muslims back home are excluded from being able to buy a house due to the lack of authentic Islamic options that avoid the paying of interest, which is forbidden in Islam," he said.

"According to the State of the Global Islamic Economy Report by Dinar Standard 2021, the total addressable Australian market for Islamically compliant finance and investment is $250 billion. Yet, Muslims in Australia struggle with access to financial services.

"Access to authentically compliant residential finance is a major pain point given the importance and security of having a home to every person. Islamic residential finance is limited in Australia and those that do offer it receive funds from conventional interest-bearing financial institutions."