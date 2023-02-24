New head of private debt at QIC

The Queensland government investor has recruited Simon La Greca as global head of private debt, replacing Andrew Jones who stepped down from the role this month.

La Greca joins from Ares Management where he was a partner and head of infrastructure debt for Asia.

In this position, he was responsible for investing in mezzanine infrastructure debt assets, attracting investors to infrastructure debt funds, and leading the build-out of the investment team in Asia.

Before that, he was a founding member of the AMP Capital infrastructure debt team and partner and head of infrastructure debt for Asia for 18 years before jumping ship to Ares last year.

La Greca's appointment follows Jones' decision to transition to a new role as deputy chair of QIC's private debt investment committees and strategic advisor.

Like LaGreca, Jones spent almost 20 years with AMP Capital during his career.

QIC chief executive Kylie Rampa highlighted Simon's extensive expertise in the domestic and global markets.

"Simon is a highly respected investor with global experience and strong industry relationships," she said.

"I look forward to him joining the leadership team later this year."

Jones' decision to switch roles followed the successful build-out of QIC's private debt strategy and team, which he has led for almost two years.

Rampa thanked Jones for his commitment to establishing QIC's private debt capability.

"Andrew has reached a stage in his life where he is keen to reset his working arrangements," Rampa said.

"I am so pleased QIC continues to benefit from his expertise and approach moving forward in this new capacity as a strategic advisor."

In 2021, QIC launched its private debt capability with the initial global infrastructure debt offering aiming to provide institutional investors with purpose-driven capital solutions that combine the stability of infrastructure assets with the downside protection and complexity premium of private lending.

The fund has since launched its multi-sector private debt capability that seeks to deliver for clients a steady, high-yielding income stream and capital stability from a diversified portfolio of floating-rate corporate and leveraged loans, ABS and real estate debt.

QIC private debt now has US$850 million of committed capital and assets under management with investment professionals in Australia, the US and the UK.