Superannuation

New front in super wars, stability at risk: Opposition

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 23 FEB 2023   12:58PM

At the Australian Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA) conference, shadow treasurer Angus Taylor said the stability and certainty of Australia's superannuation system is at risk.

The purpose of super is to take pressure off the budget, not supplement it, Taylor argued.

"It was never envisioned that super be used to plug revenue gaps or to become an alternative source of government spending," he said.

"In Australia's superannuation scheme, the investor has to accept compulsion in return for the superannuation benefits belonging to the individual."

Additional mandates like 'nation building' miss the fundamental point of super, Taylor added.

"When the Treasurer argues that superannuation should be used for nation building, he doesn't just misunderstand that it's not his money, he fundamentally misunderstands how the economy works," he said.

"Arguments that super is not doing enough, by delivering returns to your members, are trojan horses for directing you to fund areas the government of the day determines are priorities.

"Superannuation is Australians' money. It's not a piggy bank to be spent or taxed to fill budget holes."

While still supporting the principle of an objective for super, Taylor says change must be conservative, measured, and responsive to the real gaps that exist in the system, rather than on the whims of governments of the day.

"It's essential that we avoid distractions and mission creep, and remain laser focused on delivering returns to Australians that secure their quality of life in retirement," Taylor said.

"It's also critical that changes are predicable, certain, and consistent with election promises. These are long term investments and shifting the goal posts in ways that take away from super, rather than add to it, leaves Australian retirees in the cold.

"This is not just a matter of principle, it is a matter of maintaining the social licence that underpins one of our most substantial economic institutions," he added.

Meanwhile, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the objective for super will set a direction that everyone can work towards and recognise the growing role that sector will play in Australia's future.

The government is looking for opportunities to deliver good results for members, as well as satisfy some of Australia's long-term national objectives, Chalmers said. This includes finding opportunities in areas such as affordable housing and the clean energy transition.

The purpose of superannuation is not being changed, but rather it is being elevated to ensure that the interests of members, the economy, and the country are aligned, he added.

Chalmers concluded that the government is committed to safeguard and strengthening the superannuation system to ensure it plays a leading role in securing Australia's economic future, and the future of society.

As previously reported by Financial Standard, this week, the government released a draft objective for superannuation to deliver sustainable retirement income.

The proposed objective, which is open for consultation, is to preserve savings to deliver income for a dignified retirement, with government support, in an equitable and sustainable way.

