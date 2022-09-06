New Forests launches new division, appoints team

New Forests Asset Management announced the formation of New Agriculture and the appointment of four investment professionals to the team.

New Agriculture has been established to build a portfolio of agriculture assets globally, starting in Australia and New Zealand, and to manage the Lawson Grains 100,000-hectare aggregation, which was acquired by New Forests and Alberta Investment Management Company (AIMCo) in January 2022.

Bruce King has been named director of agriculture, Ben Mason is portfolio manager, Ben Pickles will commence as manager operations, alongside existing team member Jamie Lord who will hold the role manager of investments.

King will report to the senior managing director, Australia, New Zealand and United States Mark Rogers.

He joins with 20 years of experience in the agriculture investment sector and was most recently chief executive officer of Regional Investment Corporation in Australia and responsible for overseeing $3 billion in financing for a range of investments in the sector.

Before that, he was an investment manager for Blue Sky Alternative Investments and spent 13 years at Rabobank International in a variety of roles including head of agribusiness risk and treasury management, and head of rural treasury sales.

The statement added, Mason brings extensive experience working in private and public sectors, having most recently spent four years at Roc Partners as vice president, agriculture.

Prior to that, he was an associate director at PwC.

Pickles was most recently finance business partner, operations and investments at Kilcoy Global Foods, with operations in Australia, China and the United States.

Lord joined New Forests in 2013, after an almost 20-year career in agricultural investment.

During his time at New Forests, he has been managing the operations and growth of its existing portfolio of agricultural assets and has been responsible for divesting properties from forestry to agricultural markets.

Most recently he led the successful Lawson Grains transaction.

Rogers commented on how the new agriculture business aligns with New Forests' vision.

"New Agriculture builds upon New Forests' 17-year track record managing forestry and other landscapes for sustainable production," he explained.

"Like forestry, agriculture is a real asset which provides investors with a strong cash yield, a natural inflation hedge and is uncorrelated to other asset classes."

He added that by combining experience in forestry with agriculture it aims to optimise the value of the land between sustainable food and fibre production, carbon sequestration, conservation, and community benefits.

"We believe that improving agricultural land management and optimising landscapes for multiple uses, will help the global economy transition to a sustainable future," he said.

King concluded that Australia and New Zealand's agriculture industries are significant contributors to GDP, employ thousands of people, and are a vital part of our food supply, making the sustainable management of these landscapes more important than ever.

"I'm delighted to lead a strong, experienced team and look forward to building the New Agriculture business," he said.