New Forests appoints first global head of funds

New Forests has named Macquarie Asset Management (MAM) veteran Michelle Elliot as its global head of funds.

In the newly created role, Elliot will be responsible for improving investment, operations, and investment analytics to support the investment manager's strategic growth priorities.

Following a 17-year career at MAM, where she was most recently chief operating officer for Asia Pacific, Elliot joins New Forests' executive leadership team, reporting to chief executive Mark Rogers.

New Forests also announced the appointment of Sanjiv Louis as director of investments for Asia.

Louis will lead New Forests' Asian investments team in identifying and acquiring investments in the natural capital space in Southeast Asia.

He has over 23 years of experience in investment banking and alternative asset investment in Asia across senior roles at Sail Ventures, Credit Suisse, and UBS.

Louis will be based in Singapore and report to global head of investments David Shelton.

"Michelle and Sanjiv are key hires who will bring their deep experience to our teams, helping us to continue to deliver to our investors, while ensuring we're remaining focused on our vision of seeing investment in land use and forestry as central to the transition to a sustainable future," Rogers said.

The appointments follow Sarah Campbell joining New Forests in October 2023 after the retirement of Margaret Cole.

Campbell was most recently general counsel and company secretary of company secretary for Adamantem Capital.