Financial Planning
New firm joins Count Financial
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 4 MAY 2021   12:13PM

Count Financial has announced the latest firm to join its national advice network.

StrategyOne Advice Network has joined Count Financial, the 16th new firm to join since the start of 2021.

Based in Northern Sydney, StrategyOne was previously part of the Fitzpatricks network.

It has a team of nine, including three financial advisers who specialise in strategic advice.

StrategyOne managing director Virginia Heyer said the clean licensee model and commitment to the future of financial advice at Count were the reasons for the firm choosing the licensee.

"The fact that Count Financial is not owned by a retail product manufacturer is important, because we wanted to work with a licensee partner that has client best interest at the forefront, rather than product distribution," Heyer said.

"Given that we also have a Professional Year (PY) candidate in our firm, Count Financial's well-structured PY framework supports new entrants to the industry and will help us immensely."

Count Financial chief advice officer Andrew Kennedy said StrategyOne is a cultural fit for the network.

"Virginia and the team at StrategyOne are a fantastic addition to our community. We have a strong family feel within our adviser network, and I have no doubt that the StrategyOne team will fit in well and bring tremendous knowledge to the rest of our Membership, given our 'best practice sharing' ethos," he said.

Recently, CountPlus member firm Kidmans acquired the financial services of other member firms.

At the time, CountPlus chief executive Matthew Rowe said the transaction highlights the opportunity within the Count model.

CountPlus completed six tuck-in acquisitions in the six months to 31 December 2020 including Ascent Private Wealth, Freedom Accounting Group, CBD Wealth Solutions and Arch Capital and is rapidly expanding its network.

