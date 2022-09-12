New executive director joins Clearway

Sally Humphris has joined Clearway Capital Solutions as an executive director.

Clearway said Humprhis will help deepen its relationships with the Australian and New Zealand investor market across a range of distribution channels and help current clients to respond to market needs.

Her appointment will also assist in the development of new manager relationships.

Humphris has over 25 years of financial markets experience, working in senior sales roles for global investment managers such as, Merrill Lynch and Macquarie Group. She has also worked for specialist boutique managers like LaTrobe Financial.

"Sally has developed an extensive network of long-term relationships, particularly within wealth management," Clearway said.

"These professional relationships with independent advisers, asset consultants, boutique advice firms, platforms, family offices and dealer groups research heads, together with her understanding of all asset classes, has contributed to her successful track record of growth funds under management."

Prior to working in investment management, Humphris worked as an equity research analyst and institutional dealer at institutional stockbroking firms, her career commenced as a REIT analyst.