New enhancements to Expand, CFS Edge

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 14 DEC 2023   12:52PM

Insignia Financial (Insignia)'s flagship platform Expand Essential has made enhancements to its menu, while Colonial First State (CFS) has added new options to CFS Edge.

Recent additions to Expand Essential include new multi-manager options MLC MultiActive High Growth and MLC MultiActive Geared, which focus on efficiently generating above-inflation outcomes for longer-term investors.

Both options form part of the MLC MultiActive range of funds, formerly known as IOOF MultiMix.

Insignia general manager wrap solutions and product integration Cable Rickard said the platform provider is committed to adding complementary and contemporary investment options to its menu and is delighted to be able to provide more choice for advisers and their clients with these changes.

It has also made several functionality enhancements including a workflow tracker, an adviser dashboard, and an improved trading capability with real time tax estimates, Rickard said.

"As we continue to improve the functionality within Expand Essential, we have also streamlined our super to pension transfer process, released a new contributions report and uplifted a number of client reports," Rickard said.

Further enhancements to the Expand Essential menu are expecting in April next year, including a full suite of separately managed accounts (SMAs).

Elsewhere, the Accelerate Series, now available on CFS Edge, combines reduced investment fees with discounted administration fees to deliver SMA solutions.

According to Colonial First State (CFS), the new offering was designed in response to feedback from advisers, helping them meet Best Interest Duty obligations through low-cost and flexible solutions.

"The Accelerate Series delivers a full-service managed account solution suitable for a wide range of clients, from accumulators to high-net-worth individuals," CFS group executive distribution Bryce Quirk said.

"Advisers can blend low-cost solutions with sophisticated investment options in a single account, allowing them to service different client segments from a single platform."

Specifically, the Accelerate 100 Series offers a 100% discount on administrative fees when the SMA comprises all Accelerate funds available through the recently launched CFS Edge platform. On the other hand, the Accelerate 30 Series provides a 30% discount on administrative fees.

A single client account offers access to domestic and international direct shares, foreign currency, over 550 funds, and term deposits, CFS said.

Advisers can build their own tailored SMAs using a wide range of Accelerate Funds alongside the broader investment menu to create a unique investment proposition, it added.

Read more: CFS EdgeColonial First StateAccelerate FundsAccelerate SeriesInsignia Financial GroupBryce QuirkCable Rickard

