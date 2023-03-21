Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment
Sponsored by

New EM fund for Maple-Brown Abbott

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 21 MAR 2023   12:38PM

The active fund manager has launched a strategy targeting companies that operate in fast-growing economies globally.

The Global Emerging Markets Equity Fund seeks to outperform the MSCI Emerging Markets Net Index (AUD) after fees over a five-year period.

The concentrated portfolio of companies will most likely benefit from cyclical and structural change and typically holds 30-40 stocks, the fund manager said.

Management fees sit at 0.95%. Some of its investments include Alibaba, HDFC Bank, TSMC and Tencent.

John Moorhead, the head of global emerging markets, has been appointed portfolio manager.

Moorhead said the fund is ideal for investors who are seeking capital growth with an investment horizon of at least five years, have a very high-risk tolerance and are comfortable with the risks associated with investing in global emerging markets.

Sponsored Video
Grow your HNW client base with the leading platform for HNWs

"In our view, a diversified investment portfolio benefits from an allocation to global emerging markets. Emerging market companies provide investors with a unique opportunity to access long-term trends including growing middle-class consumption, evolving demographics and the energy transition. Given the wide range in companies, valuations and macroeconomic factors, we believe that active management (that is, active stock picking) is crucial when investing in global emerging markets," he said.

Chief executive and managing director Sophia Rahmani said after the longest bear market since their inception, emerging markets today appear to be offering an abundance of compelling investment opportunities.

"Company management teams and business models have been stress-tested in recent years, with many coming through in stronger operating positions, and at attractive valuations," she said.

Last July, the fund manager launched an Australian small companies fund managed by Phillip Hudak and Matt Griffin, who joined from AMP Capital.

Read more: John MoorheadMatt GriffinPhillip HudakSophia Rahmani
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Maple-Brown Abbott veteran leaves after 27 years
Maple-Brown Abbott selects UK, Europe distribution partner
Maple-Brown Abbott launches Australian small companies fund
Maple-Brown Abbott lifts AMP Capital managers
Maple-Brown Abbott adds distribution role
Maple-Brown Abbott hires for new strategy
Maple-Brown Abbott launches new fund
Boutique welcomes operations chief
New chief risk officer at Maple-Brown Abbott
Multi-boutique insto head steps down

Editor's Choice

Super a big national advantage: Chalmers

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Addressing the Conference of Major Super Funds in Melbourne this morning, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the superannuation system is one of the reasons he feels optimistic about the future of the economy, though remained realistic about possible challenges ahead.

Jones to prioritise CSLR legislation

KARREN VERGARA
Assistant treasurer Stephen Jones flagged he will prioritise the passage of the Compensation Scheme of Last Resort (CSLR) laws in a bid to strengthen consumer protections.

New EM fund for Maple-Brown Abbott

KARREN VERGARA
The active fund manager has launched a strategy targeting companies that operate in fast-growing economies globally.

First Sentier partners with AlbaCore Capital

ANDREW MCKEAN
First Sentier Investors (FSI) has partnered with AlbaCore Capital Group, securing an undisclosed majority stake in the European credit manager.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Interested in investing in private equity?

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

MAR
29

Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 

MAR
30

Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Kate Galvin

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
VICTORIAN FUNDS MANAGEMENT CORPORATION
Chief executive of one of Australia's largest investment managers, Kate Galvin is helping spearhead greater gender equity, diversity, and inclusion in the investment management industry. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.