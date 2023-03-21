New EM fund for Maple-Brown Abbott

The active fund manager has launched a strategy targeting companies that operate in fast-growing economies globally.

The Global Emerging Markets Equity Fund seeks to outperform the MSCI Emerging Markets Net Index (AUD) after fees over a five-year period.

The concentrated portfolio of companies will most likely benefit from cyclical and structural change and typically holds 30-40 stocks, the fund manager said.

Management fees sit at 0.95%. Some of its investments include Alibaba, HDFC Bank, TSMC and Tencent.

John Moorhead, the head of global emerging markets, has been appointed portfolio manager.

Moorhead said the fund is ideal for investors who are seeking capital growth with an investment horizon of at least five years, have a very high-risk tolerance and are comfortable with the risks associated with investing in global emerging markets.

"In our view, a diversified investment portfolio benefits from an allocation to global emerging markets. Emerging market companies provide investors with a unique opportunity to access long-term trends including growing middle-class consumption, evolving demographics and the energy transition. Given the wide range in companies, valuations and macroeconomic factors, we believe that active management (that is, active stock picking) is crucial when investing in global emerging markets," he said.

Chief executive and managing director Sophia Rahmani said after the longest bear market since their inception, emerging markets today appear to be offering an abundance of compelling investment opportunities.

"Company management teams and business models have been stress-tested in recent years, with many coming through in stronger operating positions, and at attractive valuations," she said.

Last July, the fund manager launched an Australian small companies fund managed by Phillip Hudak and Matt Griffin, who joined from AMP Capital.