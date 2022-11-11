New credit fund targets Australia

New credit fund targets AustraliaBY CHLOE WALKER | FRIDAY, 11 NOV 2022 12:01PM
Read more: Chimera Capital, Alpha Wave Global, KKR, Mubadala, Rick Gerson, Seif Fikry, Syed Basar Shueb
Abu Dhabi-based private investment firm Chimera Capital and Alpha Wave Global, a global investment company, have launched a US$2 billion credit fund with a focus on Australia.
The Alpha Wave Private Credit Fund has a global mandate but a primary focus on Australia, the US, Canada, the UK, and EU, and seeks to identify situations and themes where capital shortages or idiosyncratic reasons result in attractive investment prospects. It already has about US$2 billion in commitments.
The fund aims to develop a diversified portfolio of credit investments reflecting attractive risk-reward characteristics irrespective of the path of interest rates and in the context of growth in the private market for credit solutions.
Commenting on the joint venture, Alpha Wave Global chair Rick Gerson said: "We are excited about the launch of Alpha Wave Private Credit with our partners at Chimera Capital."
"We think there is a clear need and large opportunity across cycles for private credit for both investors who desire yield in a low-risk structure and for companies seeking credit solutions. We see this as an important, enduring, and growing area."
Meanwhile, Chimera Capital chair Syed Basar Shueb commented: "The first close of our inaugural credit fund represents another key milestone for Chimera and provides investors with access to the private credit markets globally."
"Together with our partners at Alpha Wave Global, we bring the expertise and access needed to position the fund for success, and ambition to continue playing an active role in cementing Abu Dhabi's position as a global hub for capital solutions."
Chimera's chief executive Seif Fikry said the fund will enable Chimera to seek to provide investors with differentiated investment opportunities that combine running yield and downside protection, along with upside potential.
"By broadening the product offering through this and other planned launches, we hope to position ourselves at the forefront of the evolving regional asset management industry," he said.
In similar news, just last month, KKR and UAE sovereign investor Mubadala announced a strategic partnership aimed at deploying capital into credit solutions in the APAC region.
Related News
Editor's Choice
AustralianSuper shakes up executive team|
APRA proposes changes to successor fund transfers|
Mirvac names head of funds management|
New credit fund targets Australia|
|Sponsored by
Driving change with real-world impact investing at Nuveen
Pursuing positive social and environmental impact alongside competitive financial returns in private and public markets.
|Sponsored by
Technology opportunities in the fight against climate change
The battle against climate change is driving innovation. Investors are being presented with a growing range of opportunities in technologies.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Accountant-planner JVs will increase - but basic fundamentals are needed
Family Business Advisory Board: Paving the way to future growth and success
Faith-based super free kick is a bad idea
Ride the ESG wave to stronger client relationships
Infographic: Why Franklin Templeton for Fixed Income?
Simon Brinsmead
CHALLENGER LIMITED