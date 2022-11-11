New credit fund targets Australia

Abu Dhabi-based private investment firm Chimera Capital and Alpha Wave Global, a global investment company, have launched a US$2 billion credit fund with a focus on Australia.

The Alpha Wave Private Credit Fund has a global mandate but a primary focus on Australia, the US, Canada, the UK, and EU, and seeks to identify situations and themes where capital shortages or idiosyncratic reasons result in attractive investment prospects. It already has about US$2 billion in commitments.

The fund aims to develop a diversified portfolio of credit investments reflecting attractive risk-reward characteristics irrespective of the path of interest rates and in the context of growth in the private market for credit solutions.

Commenting on the joint venture, Alpha Wave Global chair Rick Gerson said: "We are excited about the launch of Alpha Wave Private Credit with our partners at Chimera Capital."

"We think there is a clear need and large opportunity across cycles for private credit for both investors who desire yield in a low-risk structure and for companies seeking credit solutions. We see this as an important, enduring, and growing area."

Meanwhile, Chimera Capital chair Syed Basar Shueb commented: "The first close of our inaugural credit fund represents another key milestone for Chimera and provides investors with access to the private credit markets globally."

"Together with our partners at Alpha Wave Global, we bring the expertise and access needed to position the fund for success, and ambition to continue playing an active role in cementing Abu Dhabi's position as a global hub for capital solutions."

Chimera's chief executive Seif Fikry said the fund will enable Chimera to seek to provide investors with differentiated investment opportunities that combine running yield and downside protection, along with upside potential.

"By broadening the product offering through this and other planned launches, we hope to position ourselves at the forefront of the evolving regional asset management industry," he said.

In similar news, just last month, KKR and UAE sovereign investor Mubadala announced a strategic partnership aimed at deploying capital into credit solutions in the APAC region.