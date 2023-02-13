Newspaper icon
New chief for Queensland Treasury Corp

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  MONDAY, 13 FEB 2023   12:44PM

Leon Allen has been named chief executive of Queensland Treasury Corporation.

Announcing the appointment, Treasurer Cameron Dick said Allen's experience in Queensland and internationally made him the ideal candidate to lead the financing arm for the state government.

"When governments and institutions across Queensland need to invest in future growth, QTC is their window to the world," he said.

"Leon has been an integral part of Queensland's world-leading economic response to Covid-19, which has put our state in a position to seize opportunities for future growth.

"His guidance of Treasury has played an important role in restoring the strength of Queensland's balance sheet post-pandemic."

Allen became Under Treasurer in September 2021, having been a Deputy Under Treasurer since May 2020.

The hire followed 13 years with the Commonwealth Bank, including four as its managing director for the Americas.

He arrived at CBA from an earlier stint at QTC, where he was a director of the corporation's retail asset sales team.

QTC chair Damien Frawley said Allen's experience with global financial markets and the public sector will ensure QTC can harness the significant opportunities ahead for Queensland.

"Leon's expertise and calibre are the ideal fit to grow the solid foundations that have been built over QTC's 35-year history," Frawley said.

"The next decade presents an incredibly exciting time for Queensland and QTC with many catalytic projects to deliver across the Queensland Government's portfolios."

For his part, Allen said he looked forward to working with the QTC staff to keep delivering solid outcomes for the state.

"In Treasury, it has been great to be part of a team helping to drive Queensland's economic strength and growth," he added.

"We have worked hard across government and in support of the private sector to deliver jobs-generating investment and financially sustainable outcomes."

The Queensland Treasurer listed a few of Allen's recent achievements such as his role in developing the Queensland energy and jobs plan as well as its savings and debt plan.

"During his tenure, we have established vehicles to cater for Queensland's future development, including the Housing Investment Fund and Debt Reduction Fund," he said.

The Treasurer thanked the outgoing chief executive Philip Noble for his long and dedicated service to Queensland and QTC board member Neville Ide for serving as QTC's interim head.

Deputy Under Treasurer Maryanne Kelly will be acting under treasurer while a replacement for Allen is found.

Expert Feed

