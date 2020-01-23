New chief at HSBC Australia

HSBC today announced the appointment of a new chief executive for its Australian business.

Kaber Mclean will step into the role, effective March 2020.

Mclean will be responsible for leading HSBC's in Australia as it seeks to expand market share in retail banking, wealth management, commercial banking and global banking markets.

Noel McNamara had been in the top job in an acting capacity since June 2019, he'll now be chief risk officer for HSBC Australia.

He succeeded Martin Tricaud, who left the Australian chief executive role to move to Dubai and head up HSBC's Middle East, North Africa and Turkey business.

Mclean has been with HSBC since 1996 and has worked for the global bank across Asia-Pacific, North America and Europe.

He was president and chief executive of HSBC Japan between 2012 and 2016.

After that, he was head of wholesale credit and market risk for Asia-Pacific and head of remediation officer for Asia-Pacific.

HSBC said it is commencing a three-year plan for Australia that aims to grow its banking model in the country.

Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited deputy chair and chief executive Peter Wong said: "I am delighted that Kaber will be leading our Australian business, which is a priority international market for HSBC."

"We have strong growth ambitions in Australia, and Kaber brings the right breadth of experience, strong leadership capabilities and deep knowledge of our international network."