Executive Appointments
New chair of CPA Australia
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 1 OCT 2020   12:15PM

CPA Australia, the nation's leading accounting body with more than 166,000 members, has appointed a new president and chair. Two deputy presidents have also been appointed.

Merran Kelsall has been elected president and chair of CPA Australia, succeeding Peter Wilson who has completed his maximum term of three consecutive years.

Ric De Santi and Dale Pinto have also been elected as deputy presidents.

Kelsall served as deputy president for three years and currently has a number of other directorships.

She is on the board of CareSuper, Melbourne Water Corporation and the RACV as well as TarraWarra Museum of Art.

"Merran has considerable expertise in corporate governance, finance, audit, risk and compliance. She is particularly focused on aligning performance management with strategy, and in financial and non-financial external reporting to include strategy and risk management. Her main interest is organisations with a strong focus on outcomes for members, stakeholders and the public interest," CPA Australia said.

"She operated in public practice for 20 years, including 10 years as a partner at BDO. Her industry experience includes financial and professional services, insurance, health, retail, education, contract management and major infrastructure projects."

Chin Aik Wong retired from the CPA Australia board at the end of September after a three year term. Rosemary Sinclair and Helen Lorigan were re-elected for second three year terms.

Read more: CPA AustraliaMerran KelsallCareSuperChin Aik WongDale PintoHelen LoriganMelbourne Water CorporationPeter WilsonRic De SantiRosemary SinclairTarraWarra Museum of Art
