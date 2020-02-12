NEWS
Executive Appointments
New board member at EQT
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 12 FEB 2020   12:22PM

A high profile financial adviser has joined EQT Holdings, appointed as a non-executive director to its board.

Catherine Robson, who founded Affinity Private, has joined the EQT board.

Robson began her career at Macquarie and founded boutique wealth advice practice Affinity Private eight years ago after 11 years as a financial adviser at NAB Private Wealth.

"Ms Robson has an impressive mix of business experience, high level legal and financial qualifications and a demonstrated commitment to governance in innovative commercial and not-for-profit organisations," said EQT chair Jeff Kennett.

"We are very fortunate that Ms Robson's experience is combined with an excellent understanding of the Equity Trustees business and our development over the past five years through her work with a number of our boards and committees."



Robson's other board appointments include SCALE Investors, which invests seed capital in gender diverse start-ups, and she is chair of portfolio company TalkiPlay.

She was a finalist for the Association of Financial Advisers' Adviser of the Year Award in 2014 and won the AFA Female Excellence in Advice Award in 2013 and the Financial Planning Association of Australia's CFP Professional of the Year in 2014.

"On behalf of the board, I congratulate Ms Robson on her appointment. We all look forward to continuing working with her," Kennett said.

