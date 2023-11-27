Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Economics

New bill to strip treasurer of RBA monetary policy veto powers

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  MONDAY, 27 NOV 2023   12:40PM

The government will introduce a bill to parliament this week that proposes abolishing the treasurer's power to override the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA's) monetary policy decisions.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers today announced the government's plans to reform and modernise the RBA, flagging the introduction of the Treasury Laws Amendment (Reserve Bank Reforms) Bill 2023.

The bill will enact recommendations from the RBA Review released in April and is the culmination of months-long discussions with the central bank and Opposition.

In addition to revoking the treasurer's powers, the bill stipulates that the RBA's primary goal is to "promote the economic prosperity and welfare of the people of Australia," and affirms its dual mandate of ensuring price stability and contributing to full employment.

Sponsored by BNP Paribas AM
The right path towards a more sustainable future

Moreover, the legislation comprises the establishment of both a Monetary Policy Board and a separate Governance Board, while also clarifying the RBA's obligation to contribute to financial system stability.

Chalmers commented that the proposed legislation reflects the government's objective of maintaining a "world class" central bank with a monetary policy framework capable of meeting current and future economic challenges.

Sponsored Video
 
     
Help your clients build, protect and leave their legacy

"These changes are part of the government's broader efforts to reform, renew and refocus the nation's key economic institutions so that they can help meet current and future challenges," Chalmers said.

Notably, the remaining recommendations from the RBA Review are being actioned administratively by both the government and Reserve Bank, with efforts underway to finalise a new statement on the Conduct of Monetary Policy next month.

Read more: Reserve Bank of AustraliaRBA ReviewTreasurer Jim ChalmersMonetary Policy BoardTreasury Laws Amendment Reserve Bank Reforms Bill
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Government must revise infra pipeline: Chalmers
British banker to become RBA deputy governor
Inflation problem is homegrown: Bullock
Inflation still too sticky: Report
Base rate lifts to 4.35%
Macquarie appoints Byres, half-year results decline
Objective of super bill lands in parliament
Inflation eases to 5.4%, RBA tipped to hike interest rates
RBA's multi-channel approach curbs inflation
Pengana launches first global private credit fund

Editor's Choice

British banker to become RBA deputy governor

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:30PM
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has selected Bank of England (BoE) executive Andrew Hauser as its new deputy governor and as a member of the Reserve Bank board.

Former JPMAM Australia head joins Nest

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:28PM
The former J.P. Morgan Asset Management chief for Australia has taken on an executive post at UK pension fund Nest.

Gender pay gap trends down: WGEA

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:25PM
The gender pay gap has hit a new low of 21.7%, largely driven by women working in senior management positions - except chief executive roles.

Commonwealth Super Corp selects Challenger for retirement products

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:21PM
Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation (CSC) has joined forces with Challenger to launch the next stage of its retirement income strategy in early 2024.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
DEC
13

Webinar: Wealth management, a year in review 

FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

NOV
28-30

ASFA Conference 2023 

DEC
6

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Which asset class do you think has the most impact in helping limit the effects of climate change?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Edwina Maloney

GROUP EXECUTIVE, PLATFORMS
AMP LIMITED
AMP group executive, platforms Edwina Maloney is confident AMP holds the key to seeing more Australians benefit from financial advice. Having always thrived in team-based roles, she now leads the charge towards that very goal. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.