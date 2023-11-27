New bill to strip treasurer of RBA monetary policy veto powers

The government will introduce a bill to parliament this week that proposes abolishing the treasurer's power to override the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA's) monetary policy decisions.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers today announced the government's plans to reform and modernise the RBA, flagging the introduction of the Treasury Laws Amendment (Reserve Bank Reforms) Bill 2023.

The bill will enact recommendations from the RBA Review released in April and is the culmination of months-long discussions with the central bank and Opposition.

In addition to revoking the treasurer's powers, the bill stipulates that the RBA's primary goal is to "promote the economic prosperity and welfare of the people of Australia," and affirms its dual mandate of ensuring price stability and contributing to full employment.

Moreover, the legislation comprises the establishment of both a Monetary Policy Board and a separate Governance Board, while also clarifying the RBA's obligation to contribute to financial system stability.

Chalmers commented that the proposed legislation reflects the government's objective of maintaining a "world class" central bank with a monetary policy framework capable of meeting current and future economic challenges.

"These changes are part of the government's broader efforts to reform, renew and refocus the nation's key economic institutions so that they can help meet current and future challenges," Chalmers said.

Notably, the remaining recommendations from the RBA Review are being actioned administratively by both the government and Reserve Bank, with efforts underway to finalise a new statement on the Conduct of Monetary Policy next month.