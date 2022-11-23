Never been more optimistic: Abood

Despite the uncertainty facing the financial advice sector, Financial Planning Association of Australia chief executive Sarah Abood says she's never felt more optimistic about the future.

Welcoming more than 1200 delegates to the 2022 FPA Professionals Congress this morning, Abood said there are positive signs in many areas of the profession and believes next year will mark a "great reset."

"There has been talk about adviser numbers being down but let's not forget that new entrants are joining our profession as well," she said.

"Trust in financial planners is increasing from a low point of 35% in the wake of the Royal Commission to almost 50%."

Abood also pointed to the willingness of government and regulators to work with advisers on solving the problems of over regulation.

"Governments consulting on ways to improve the adviser exam and bringing more flexibility to the education standards. The Australian Law Reform Commission is working to clear a path through that maze that is the Corporations Act, and all of the many associated regulations," she said.

"The common factor, of course, is the onerous regulatory structure of our profession, and it must change if advice is not to become a luxury to the wealthy."

At the same time, she acknowledged the difficulties the industry has faced in recent times.

"Our profession, of course, has been deeply affected by Covid and not just in the obvious ways," she said.

She said demand for financial advice over the pandemic period has skyrocketed.

"But on the other hand, I believe that the many challenges we've faced as a profession have been made harder because we've been cut off from each other," she said.

Abood reflected on some of the regulation that has also impacted advisers over the past three years.

"Professional standards were introduced for financial planners and the Code of Ethics was legislative, the requirement to pass an exam and complete a professional year was introduced," she recalled.

"Moving on, there was such a volume of changes in October 2021 and so it became known as red October."

She noted other changes impacting advisers including expanded breach reporting and the design and distribution obligations (DDO), as well as advice fee consent requirements which "hit home."

"These have been extremely problematic causing chaos around the country as financial planners navigate multiple sets of different processes for each separate product and obtain client signatures in differing and highly specific formats and timeframes," Abood said.

She added clients have also felt the impact of heavy regulation, and are constantly being asked to "read, understand and sign an intimidating volume of documentation."

"All this regulation has substantially increased the cost of advice until it's almost out of reach now for many Australians," she commented.

Abood presented data that relayed the current cost of advice from young professionals to retirees collected from 549 advisory firms.

"We found, not surprisingly, that not only are the cost very high but there is now a little difference in cost to advise the youngest and least complex client just over 4600 compared with a higher and higher set based professional with complex needs 5600."

She went on to outline the FPA's top priorities going forward, including a substantial reduction in the unnecessary red tape and duplicated compliance measures that add to the cost of advice, flexible professional standards, and an extension to the ASIC levy freeze.

"Another one of the quickest and easiest ways to make financial advice more affordable for consumers would be to make it tax deductible," she said.

Abood wrapped up by highlighting the proposed merger with the Association of Financial Advisers (AFA) and explained she has received "strong positive member feedback."

"This proposal will go to a vote in late February 2023. In the meantime, please keep an eye out for the next phase of member consultation that's going to open in early December," she said.

Financial Standard is the official media partner of the 2022 FPA Professional Congress.