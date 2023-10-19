Netwealth to distribute private markets offering

Netwealth has entered a strategic partnership with New York-based fintech platform iCapital, broadening access to global private credit markets and hedge funds for financial advice firms and their wholesale clients in Australia.

Netwealth managing director Matt Heine said that the partnership with iCapital will provide a unique private market offering to Australian investors, underscoring the company's commitment to expanding access to a diverse array of investment opportunities.

"In launching our partnership with iCapital, we're helping to meet growing appetite from high-net-worth investors for private market and hedge fund strategies, and further helping them achieve desired portfolio outcomes," he said.

As an initial step in this collaboration, Netwealth will act as iCapital's sole distributor in Australia for its sponsored funds.

Meanwhile, iCapital, which manages over US$164 billion in global client assets, will bolster Netwealth's offerings through its in-house research and diligence team, along with a bespoke suite of educational tools.

Netwealth will offer access to wholesale managed funds through its Wealth Accelerator Multi Asset Portfolio service. Additionally, advisers can tap into a range of private market investments, including limited partnerships and non-Australian domiciled funds, sourced from iCapital's menu of managers.

Commenting on the alliance, Marco Bizzozero, iCapital's head of international, noted the partnership as an "important milestone" in its global expansion.

"We're delighted to partner with Netwealth, to provide Australian wealth managers and their clients with institutional-quality private market investment opportunities," he said.

"This strategic partnership represents our commitment to provide wealth managers with relevant investment solutions, expertise, and education to help them achieve their clients' investment objectives."

Today, Netwealth also disclosed its quarterly business update to the ASX, revealing a large increase in funds under administration (FUA) from $1.7 billion for the September quarter, despite a negative market movement of $0.4 billion.

Netwealth's FUA has now reached $72 billion, marking a 23.9% increase, or a $13.9 billion rise, over the 12 months ending September 30.

"Responding to the changing economic environment plus adviser and client demand, we continue to add to our investment menu. During the quarter we added an industry-first small parcel bond service, plus we expanded our range of annuities, extender our term deposit menu and will soon launch a 31-day notice cash fund," Heine said.

"Our new business pipeline and conversion remains strong, our client satisfaction remains high and our market leading product suite and service ensures we continue to attract substantial inflows from existing and new clients across all our key market segments."