Netwealth rolls out platform enhancements

Netwealth has advanced its client account notification and task-tracking tool available on its platform.

The upgrade and release of "Activities" will allow advisers and clients to track and respond to tasks, such as corporate actions and account notifications, like minimum cash balances.

"For advisers, staying on top of clients' super and investment accounts is a critical part of their daily activities," explained Netwealth managing director Matt Heine.

"From monitoring corporate actions to ensuring there is enough monies in client accounts, to paying for ongoing insurances and pensions day today management is significant. Further, clients are accepting instructions, such as changes in fees or annual fee consents, more and more via their client portal."

Netwealth said the newly developed activities will support over 40 common tasks and alerts, which will grow over time.

It added this will allow the end user to view, process, and approve a wide range of tasks, including pending corporate actions and expiring advice fee renewals.

Approve or reject maker checker transactions and track tasks awaiting client approval, such as adviser fee requests, change of bank details, withdrawals, and Record of Advice approvals.

The enhancement will also enable alerts on client accounts and investments held within a client's account, such as expiring term deposits and maturing annuities.

As well as monitor client cash flow with minimum cash alerts, monitor minimum investment amounts within models and filter and archive activities for individual advisers, their teams, and clients.

"Our aim at Netwealth is to enable advice firms to scale their business and recognise a world of new efficiencies," added Heine.

"Our latest feature enables them to centrally organise tasks and provide services at scale, automating day today business activities for them and their clients."