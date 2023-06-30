Netwealth relaunches Wealth Accelerator

The revamped platform offers a range of new services, including the ability to manage off-platform assets and custodial assets through the one account.

Netwealth is relaunching the flagship Wealth Accelerator platform to better service the growing number of financial advisers dealing with complex investments like overseas private equity, venture capital, debt, and infrastructure. The new Multi Asset Portfolio Service includes management, application and transaction facilitation, mail house support, and generation of a range of reports.

It also includes third-party data feeds, importing clients' data held with banks and other financial institutions, residential property information, and asset holdings.

Netwealth said this is the first time Wealth Accelerator users have had a 'whole of wealth' view of their clients' portfolios.

"The new Wealth Accelerator is built on top of existing platform features, so advice firms will continue to be able to access a rich suite of online features, such as sophisticated cash management tools, managed accounts technology and automated rebalancing and Record of Advice functionality," Netwealth added.

Commenting, Netwealth managing director Matt Heine said the enhancements were informed by its own findings that roughly one-third of a client's assets are held off platform.

"With our new Wealth Accelerator Multi Asset Portfolio Service, and specifically the non-custodial administration service, we are now able to remove the significant burden for many advice firms in managing these sometimes-time-consuming assets," he said.

"Wealth Accelerator's enhanced tax reporting capabilities simplify end-of-year reporting for financial advisers, helping them meet regulatory, accounting, and tax obligations.

"Additionally, our feature-rich online portfolio management tools empower advisers to efficiently construct, manage, and rebalance client portfolios with SMART rebalancing technology."

The update was supposed to launch at the end of 2022, as flagged in its 1H2022 results.