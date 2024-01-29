Netwealth records $78bn FUA, flags departure

Netwealth is reporting a record increase in funds under administration (FUA), as it prepares to farewell its chief financial officer.

In a quarterly update, Netwealth said a $6 billion increase in FUA in the December quarter has pushed its total FUA to $78 billion. This included $2.6 billion of net inflows, up 25% on the prior corresponding period. Outflows decreased to $2.3 billion; in previous quarters they were as much as $3.1 billion.

The total increase in the 12 months to December end was $15.6 billion, or 24.9%, comprising $9.5 billion in inflows and $6 billion of positive market movement.

Its non-custodial FUA has hit $228 million, including net inflows of $48 million in the quarter.

Meantime, funds under management increased by $1.6 billion to hit $18.1 billion. Net inflows recorded were $700 million. Managed accounts also saw net inflows of $600 million, and positive market movement of $700 million to push them towards $15.5 billion.

In terms of business operations, among a range of previously announced enhancements and partnerships, Netwealth said "innovations in artificial intelligence, especially with the rise of generative AI, are being actively explored to improve efficiency, productivity, client engagement and service." It also said the new business pipeline remains strong on all fronts.

However, the business did flag that chief financial officer Grant Boyle, who has held the role since 2017, has notified the board of his intention to step down this year. Netwealth said the timing is flexible, however it's planned Boyle will hand over to a new chief financial officer after the FY24 financial reporting is completed.

Netwealth is commencing an executive search, saying it is committed to ensuring a smooth transition and continued success during the leadership change.

"Looking forward, we maintain a positive outlook for the future and the growth opportunity ahead of us is significant," the platform said.

"... inflows for Calendar Year 2023 were at record levels and we are confident that the range of new initiatives and products delivered should continue to reduce outflows which we believe were largely driven by adverse market conditions."

According to Plan for Life data, Netwealth is the sixth-largest platform by FUA market share, as at September 2023.