Technology

Netwealth proposes merger with Praemium

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  TUESDAY, 2 NOV 2021   11:34AM

Early this morning Netwealth made an unsolicited bid of $785 million to merge with Praemium, but the latter has rejected the move.

Netwealth offered one new share for every 11.96 Praemium shares plus a cash consideration following the net proceeds from the sale of Praemium's international business.

The proposed offer is at a 29% premium to Praemium's closing price of $1.16 on October 27 and a 25% premium on the five-day volume weighted average prices of Praemium and Netwealth to the date same.

Later this morning the Praemium board rejected the offer, believing it undervalues Praemium's current and future performance along with its market leadership position and technology in managed account and non-custodial portfolios.

However, Praemium is open to receiving a new offer that it believes better values the company.

"The board is open to engagement at an appropriate valuation but is mindful that any proposals put forward should appropriately reflect Praemium's market position and growth potential as well as recent activity in the sector," Praemium said in a statement.

If Netwealth and Praemium were to merge, it would create the largest independent wealth management platform in Australia with $72 billion in platform funds under management and $22 billion in non-custodial assets.

Netwealth believes the merger would deliver an accelerated customer experience and product offering through the integration of Netwealth's tech portal alongside Praemium's investment portfolio reporting and non-custodial administration.

"Netwealth is confident that the proposed transaction (if implemented) would create a very strong value proposition for existing and future clients and for shareholders of both groups," Netwealth joint managing director Matt Heine said.

"The proposed transaction would ensure that the combined group can continue to lead the industry in net funds flow, technology and client service in what is currently a competitive and rapidly changing platform and advice landscape."

Praemium has since appointed Deloitte Corporate Finance and Arnold Bloch Leibler as corporate and legal advisors.

