Netwealth gears up to relaunch Core, market share expands

Netwealth gears up to relaunch Core, market share expandsBY ANDREW MCKEAN | WEDNESDAY, 16 AUG 2023 12:46PM
Read more: Netwealth, Wealth Accelerator, ASX, High-net-worth, Plan for Life, Financial advisers, Matt Heine
Netwealth will relaunch its Core offering in September, aiming to grow its footprint in the mass affluent and emerging affluent segments, driving new revenues and boosting net inflows.
The wealth management company today reported a record funds under administration (FUA) of $70.3 billion in FY23, representing a 26.3% increase on the previous financial year.
In an ASX announcement, Netwealth disclosed FUA net inflows of $9.9 billion, a reduction of $3.1 billion from FY22. The company attributed this decrease to high-net-worth clients redirecting funds to off-platform investments, notably term deposits.
Throughout the year, Netwealth secured "new and important licensee and adviser relationships," leading to an over 10% increase in client accounts. As the company enters FY24, Netwealth said it's poised to further expand its market share, which has already grown to 6.7% as of March 2023, as per a Plan for Life analysis of wrap, platform, and master trust.
Netwealth chief executive and managing director Matt Heine said: "We are excited to be relaunching an upgraded Core product next month, targeting cost-conscious investors who still seek the benefits of a broad investment menu and market leading technology."
"As we enter FY24, our current FUA is at an all-time high, our market share is continuing to increase, our sales pipeline is strong and diverse both geographically and across market segments, and we have successfully secured several important new licensee relationships that have begun transitioning and funding new accounts."
Earlier this year, Netwealth also relaunched Wealth Accelerator with a focus on non-custodial assets. The service had $126 million of FUA onboarded by June 30.
As previously reported by Financial Standard, the platform caters to financial advisers dealing with complex investments, such as overseas private equity and infrastructure.
"With our new Wealth Accelerator Multi Asset Portfolio Service, and specifically the non-custodial administration service, we are now able to remove the significant burden for many advice firms in managing these sometimes-time-consuming assets," Heine said.
