Technology

Netwealth boosts profit

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 18 AUG 2021   11:45AM

The platform recorded net profit gains and a substantial increase in funds under administration as it expects inflows to hit $10 billion in the next financial year.

In its full-year results, Netwealth posted a 23.9% increase in net profit to $54.1 million. Funds under administration rose 49.6% to $47.1 billion with $9.8 billion in inflows for the year.

Managed accounts funds under management jumped nearly 70% to $9.8 billion while managed funds grew 29% to $1.9 billion.

Platform revenue grew 17% to $142 million with transaction revenue increasing 3% to 12% of platform revenue. Administration fees were also up 1.9%.

The average account size increased to $481,000, up from $385,000 for June 2020. Platform revenue per account remained virtually unchanged at $1607.

Meanwhile, the number of accounts increased by 15,515 to 97,319 and recorded a 10% increase in the number of financial intermediaries using the platform at 3130.

Looking forward, Netwealth expects net inflows to reach $10 billion in FY22 based on its current pipeline, existing clients and growth in new clients.

"The major banks are exiting or have exited financial advice and the largest platforms have experienced prolonged and significant outflows. Many of the platforms are facing an increasingly large service, technology and functionality gaps and are either currently changing or are expected to, change ownership or be part of an M&A transaction," Netwealth said in a statement.

"With the platform industry and advisers in a state of flux and transition, Netwealth is well-positioned to support advisers and their clients through these difficult conditions by offering the highest quality platform to independent advisers and institutional wealth management firms."

The platform does not expect any material changes to its administration fee over the coming financial year.

VIEW COMMENTS

