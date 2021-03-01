NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
NEOS shakes up leadership team
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 1 MAR 2021   12:43PM

NEOS Life has made several senior appointments, including new leads for its actuary, claims and implementation departments.

Kirshan Reddy joined as chief actuary in February after working at MLC Life Insurance as the head of profitability and performance reporting for over a year.

He spent most of his career at South Africa's largest life insurer Sanlam and was the chief actuary for their retail insurance business. During his time at Sanlam, he was involved in actuarial reporting, product development and pricing, business intelligence, risk management and compliance.

Kathryn Cussell is the new head of implementation, joining from UnderwriteMe where she was a director of business operations for Australia for nearly two years. Prior to that, Cussell worked at finance technology firm White Clarke Group as an associate director for over six years.

Scott Moffitt was named as general manager of new partnerships, most recently leading the insurance unit of Colonial First State.

Prior to that, he worked at BT for 10 years where he held various roles across product, marketing, strategy and operations. Moffitt previously worked at Genworth, EY and OnePath.

In 2017, he was named the FSC Industry Leader of the Year for his contribution to the industry.

Phil Sandford has taken on the head of finance role, while Alex Wagner is the new head of claims for NEOS PR1ORITY, the firm's claims division.

Separately, the NEOS Super Plan was transferred into OneSuper (formerly Smartsave Member's Choice Superannuation Plan) by way of a successor fund transfer on 1 January 2021.

The plan's trustee Tidswell Financial Services wrote to members on 13 November 2020 informing members of the intended transfer.

Read more: NEOS LifeSanlamAlex WagnerChoice Superannuation PlanColonial First StateEYGenworthKathryn CussellKirshan ReddyMLC Life InsuranceNEOS PR1ORITYNEOS Super PlanOnePathOneSuperPhil SandfordScott MoffittSmartsave MemberSouth AfricaTidswell Financial ServicesWhite Clarke Group
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Colonial First State hires to investment team
NEOS, ClearView lead satisfaction
Equipsuper in another merger
Industry fund ups life insurance premiums
Chant West hires distribution head
Former UBS GAM executive joins CBA incubator
MLC Life appoints transformation lead
Chief economist update: Iron ore is hot
MLC Life appoints executive
MLC Life Insurance raises $650 million
Editor's Choice
VanEck launches new ETFs
ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:57AM
VanEck has expanded its range of ETFs, announcing two new offerings to join its new Global Clean Energy ETF.
Iress to deliver DDO solution
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   11:56AM
The financial services software company has announced its plans to launch a technological solution to meet the Design and Distribution Obligations (DDO), commencing 5 October 2021.
Capgemini names new managing director
ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:54AM
Capgemini has named a new managing director for Australia and New Zealand, following the recent promotion of Olaf Pietschner.
Former Apogee adviser charged with deception
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   11:54AM
Victorian-based Ahmed Saad appeared in court after being charged with dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception for his role in an illegal retail superannuation scheme.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Cathy Doyle
Chair and Consultant
SUPER Recruiters
Howard Marks
Chairman
Oaktree Capital Management, LLC
Anne Bailey
Partner
PricewaterhouseCoopers
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  With Bitcoin jumping to new highs, do you think fund managers and superannuation funds should be allocating to digital currencies?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Justin Arter
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
CONSTRUCTION & BUILDING UNIONS SUPERANNUATION
As chief executive of Cbus, Justin Arter heads a superannuation fund well positioned to survive the current wave of regulatory change. With just over six months under his belt, he shares his plans for the fund with Kanika Sood.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something bGwumh8w