NEOS shakes up leadership team

NEOS Life has made several senior appointments, including new leads for its actuary, claims and implementation departments.

Kirshan Reddy joined as chief actuary in February after working at MLC Life Insurance as the head of profitability and performance reporting for over a year.

He spent most of his career at South Africa's largest life insurer Sanlam and was the chief actuary for their retail insurance business. During his time at Sanlam, he was involved in actuarial reporting, product development and pricing, business intelligence, risk management and compliance.

Kathryn Cussell is the new head of implementation, joining from UnderwriteMe where she was a director of business operations for Australia for nearly two years. Prior to that, Cussell worked at finance technology firm White Clarke Group as an associate director for over six years.

Scott Moffitt was named as general manager of new partnerships, most recently leading the insurance unit of Colonial First State.

Prior to that, he worked at BT for 10 years where he held various roles across product, marketing, strategy and operations. Moffitt previously worked at Genworth, EY and OnePath.

In 2017, he was named the FSC Industry Leader of the Year for his contribution to the industry.

Phil Sandford has taken on the head of finance role, while Alex Wagner is the new head of claims for NEOS PR1ORITY, the firm's claims division.

Separately, the NEOS Super Plan was transferred into OneSuper (formerly Smartsave Member's Choice Superannuation Plan) by way of a successor fund transfer on 1 January 2021.

The plan's trustee Tidswell Financial Services wrote to members on 13 November 2020 informing members of the intended transfer.