Neobank Volt closes its doors

Australian neobank Volt, the first of its kind to receive a full banking licence from APRA, is closing its doors and urging customers to withdraw all funds from accounts before July 5.

In a statement, Volt said the decision was made by the board after it reviewed recent progress in capital raising initiatives globally which have been unsuccessful in raising sufficient additional funds to support the business.

Volt chief executive Steve Weston who founded the company in 2017 said: "In reaching this difficult decision we have considered all options but ultimately, we have made this call in the best interest of our customers."

The statement said that Volt has executed a transaction to sell its mortgage portfolio and begun the process of returning all deposits to customers in full.

"The company has the necessary liquidity available at hand to facilitate this process," the statement confirmed.

APRA is closely monitoring the return of funds and all customer deposits held with Volt remain safe and are guaranteed by the government up to $250,000 per account holder under the financial claims scheme.

Volt said it has taken steps to reduce all expenses and staff numbers, other than those required to support the orderly return of deposits and pursue a realisation of the value of our remaining assets.

"The entire Volt team is deeply disappointed to have reached this point. We are enormously grateful to everyone who believed in what we were trying to achieve and worked tirelessly to make Volt a success," Weston said.

Volt become the first Australian neobank to be granted a restricted authorised deposit-taking institution (RADI) licence from APRA in 2019, and now intends to hand it back.

Volt further advised clients that all interest rates have been set to zero and accrued up to June 29.