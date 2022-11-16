Natixis takes on Investors Mutual distribution team

The marketing and distribution capabilities of Natixis Investment Managers and Investors Mutual Limited have been combined, with a head of institutional and head of wholesale appointed.

The enhanced distribution platform will provide additional resources for institutional, wholesale and retail clients, as well as scale benefits, Natixis said.

Natixis acquired a majority stake in IML in 2017. The changes come as IML founder Anton Tagliaferro prepares to retire in March 2023.

Under the changes, current director, institutional sales Danny King at Natixis has been promoted to head of institutional sales while Jason Guthrie - currently head of distribution for IML - has been named head of wholesale for Natixis, Australia.

Under the deal, IML will retain its portfolio management and product manufacturing functions.

Natixis said the move highlights the firm's commitment to the local market.

"This is an exciting development which reflects our commitment to Australia as a world-leading hub for asset management. While Natixis IM already has a good foundation in the Australian marketplace, focused on putting the client first we want to invest further in the right structures to ensure we can deliver on our commitment to investors over the long term," Natixis head of Asia Pacific Fabrice Chemouny said.

Natixis is excited to welcome a great team of individuals from IML, Natixis country head for Australia and New Zealand Louise Watson said.

"We want to combine our expertise in the region by offering a competitive and market leading platform that will deliver growth and the opportunity to bring new strategies to this market," she said.

"Our focus on delivering sustainable solutions from a number of our affiliates has resonated strongly with investors as they align their investment choices with their beliefs. We also want to offer active investment solutions that are aligned to our clients' needs which in turn, provide their clients with meaningful investment and retirement solutions."

She added that the new distribution platform provides IML and the firm's international affiliates with a more coordinated approach to the changing investment landscape.

Meanwhile, IML chief executive Damon Hambly said the fund manager is delighted to be part of an expanded distribution platform, providing greater scope for showcasing IML's capabilities.