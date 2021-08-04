Natixis hires sustainable investing lead

Natixis Investment Managers has named a new global head of sustainable investing who joins from competitor Mirova.

Nathalie Wallace joins on September 1 and will be responsible for leading the fund manager's ESG commitments across its distribution network, affiliate managers and other industry-wide initiatives.

Based in Boston, she will report to Joseph Pinto, who was appointed to the role of head of distribution for Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Asia Pacific in July.

She will also support clients on their sustainable investing journey - from early stage ESG integration to allocation to impact investing.

Natixis chief executive Tim Ryan: "Having most recently worked at Mirova, our dedicated sustainable investment affiliate, Nathalie, with her deep knowledge and long industry experience, is ideally placed to lead our strategy to support clients in their journey to align their ESG beliefs with their investment goals, and to help us further our contribution to the transition to a more sustainable global economy."

Wallace was most recently head of ESG strategy and development at Mirova's US branch. She served as s French foreign trade adviser from 2014 to 2020 and is a member of the CFA Institute's ESG technical committee.

Natixis is targeting to have €600bn of its assets under management to be categorised as sustainable by 2024.