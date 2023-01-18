Newspaper icon
Natixis APAC lead takes bigger role

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 18 JAN 2023   12:49PM

The head of Asia Pacific for Natixis Investment Managers is being promoted to a new position.

From March, Fabrice Chemouny will serve as head of international distribution. In this role he will oversee the distribution activities of EMEA, APAC and Latin America.

He will report to head of asset and wealth management within Groupe BPCE's Global Financial Services, Tim Ryan.

Chemouny has been head of Asia Pacific since 2017. He's been with Natixis for more than two decades, having first joined in 2000 as a senior analyst.

A spokesperson for Natixis told Financial Standard there are no plans to replace the head of APAC role for now.

"The local business heads in the APAC market will continue to report to Fabrice Chemouny directly. Natixis IM remains committed to the APAC market and will continue to execute on its diversification and development while delivering high quality services to its clients," the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, Natixis has also appointed a chief administration officer for its asset and wealth management business. Christophe Lanne is taking on the role and will oversee post-sales support activities for international distribution.

Lanne has been with Natixis since 2010, having joined from Credit Suisse where he was managing director and chief operating officer, France.

"We remain committed to becoming the most client-centric asset and wealth manager, delivering the best experience for our clients throughout their investment journey. Fabrice and Christophe bring their robust experience and expertise to Natixis Investment Managers' commercial development and operational excellence, in the benefits of our clients," Ryan said.

