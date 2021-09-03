NEWS
Insurance

NAB partners with life insurance, advice provider

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  FRIDAY, 3 SEP 2021   12:15PM

The big four bank announced its partnership with Australia's largest medical defence organisation to extend its business finance solutions to doctors and healthcare professionals.

NAB's Medfin Finance team signed a 10-year strategic partnership agreement with Avant Mutual and its lending subsidiary, Kooyong Group.

Avant Mutual provides medical indemnity insurance, life insurance, financial advice and travel insurance.

NAB plans to white label Medfin products provided by Kooyong Group to Avant's 78,000 members.

"Our business for specialised professional customers such as GPs and dentists has grown 7.5% over the past 12 months," NAB's group executive for business & private banking Andrew Irvine said.

"This partnership with Avant will extend NAB's services even further by building on our expert knowledge in the sector and our network of more than 250 specialised health bankers."

Avant Mutual chief executive Natasha Fenech added: "We are committed to supporting our members across their professional and personal lives with partnerships such as this allowing them to access market-leading products from organisations who have a deep understanding of them and the medical environment."

"Having grown from our traditional base in providing medical indemnity insurance, we remain focused on finding ways to add value to our members' personal and professional lives."

The partnership builds on NAB's commitment to healthcare. The bank has operated Medfin for 30 years, HICAPS for 20 years and NAB Health for more than 15 years.

Late last month, NAB was ordered to pay $18.5 million by the Federal Court for misleading fee disclosure statements in relation to personal financial advice.

