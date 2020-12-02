NAB names RBS alumnus as chief operating officer

National Australia Bank has appointed its chief executive's former colleague as chief operating officer.

Les Matheson will return to Australia after spending six years as chief executive, personal and business banking (UK and Ireland) at Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS).

NAB chief executive Ross McEwan worked closely with Matheson during his time as group chief executive of RBS and said the appointment completes his executive leadership team.

Matheson will be responsible for UBank, group marketing, corporate affairs and strategic initiatives.

"During our time working together in the UK, he demonstrated his deep knowledge of what it means to really deliver for customers and colleagues," McEwan said.

"This experience and the strong leadership Les brings will be important as we look to grow our bank safely and earn the trust and respect of customers and the broader community."

Prior to joining RBS, Matheson spent a decade at Citibank in several roles including group chief executive Central Asia, country officer Australia, chief executive retail in Australia and head of wealth management in Asia Pacific.

He was formerly the deputy chair of the Australian Banking Association, deputy chair of the UK Financial Conduct Authority practitioner panel and a director of Visa Europe.

Matheson said he is very pleased to be returning to Australia and join NAB.

"This is a terrific opportunity to work with Ross and his team to deliver on NAB's refreshed strategy and ambition to serve customers well and help our customers. That's what good banks should do," he said.