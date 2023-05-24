MySuper inches to $1tn

MySuper inches to $1tnBY KARREN VERGARA | WEDNESDAY, 24 MAY 2023 12:20PM
Read more: APRA, Rainmaker, Super Benchmarking
MySuper assets have reached a new high of $964.5 billion thanks to the mandatory increase in superannuation contributions and market recovery.
The year to March saw MySuper assets grow 5.1% to surpass the previous high reached in December 2021 of $947 billion, the latest APRA statistics show.
The total superannuation asset pool hit $3.5 trillion, increasing steadily at 1.1% year on year.
Contribution flows, APRA said, were in part driven by the Superannuation Guarantee (SG) increase to 10.5% from 1 July 2022 and strong employment.
Industry funds ($1.2tn) grew 6% over the period. Retail funds ($680bn) and corporate funds ($56.9bn) on the other hand dropped 1% and 4% respectively. Self-managed super funds also had a disappointing run, declining 3% to $889.5 billion.
Industry funds delivered 6.2% worth of five years annualised returns, while retail funds achieved 4.8%.
Interestingly, there are 76 retail super fund providers, down seven from a year ago, while there are only 26 industry super funds, which have only lost two providers over the period.
In terms of super benefits paid out, this figure hit $95.8 billion - an increase of 13.8% over the year.
Of this, lump sum payments rose 20.8% to $53.5 billion and pension payments increased to $42.3 billion or 6.1% year on year. Such increases are in line with longer term trends due to a maturing superannuation system and ageing population, APRA said.
Super funds continue to favour local and international equities as 22% and 27% of total assets are allocated to these strategies respectively. Nine percent is invested in fixed income and 8% is invested in property.
Rainmaker's separate research shows cash as the top-performing asset class, posting a median return of 1.8%.
International equities was the next best performer with a median return of 1.2%. Fixed interest returned -2.2%, while property was the worst performer of -12.6% in the year to March.
"The Rainmaker MySuper Single Strategy Index continued to outperform the Lifecycle MySuper Index across all age groups through the 12-month period," the latest Super Benchmarking report shows.
"This marks the eleventh month of continuous underperformance of lifecycle products against single strategy product
Related News
Editor's Choice
Chief distribution officer leaves Praemium
AFCA outlines systemic issues in wealth management
Blackwattle Investment Partners debuts
BT names distribution lead
|Sponsored by
Is it time to change your fixed income strategy?
Invest in iShares Fixed Income ETFs and blend bond ETFs with active fixed income strategies.
|Sponsored by
Tax is the new alpha
Explore Generation Life's market leading Investment Bonds that empower your clients to build wealth and control their legacy with certainty.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Learning to love the unloveable
Is your industry super fund too illiquid?
Advocating for the value of specialist life risk advice
Building your future-ready family office in four steps
Peter Mancell
MANCELL FINANCIAL GROUP