MySuper inches to $1tn

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 24 MAY 2023   12:20PM

MySuper assets have reached a new high of $964.5 billion thanks to the mandatory increase in superannuation contributions and market recovery.

The year to March saw MySuper assets grow 5.1% to surpass the previous high reached in December 2021 of $947 billion, the latest APRA statistics show.

The total superannuation asset pool hit $3.5 trillion, increasing steadily at 1.1% year on year.

Contribution flows, APRA said, were in part driven by the Superannuation Guarantee (SG) increase to 10.5% from 1 July 2022 and strong employment.

Industry funds ($1.2tn) grew 6% over the period. Retail funds ($680bn) and corporate funds ($56.9bn) on the other hand dropped 1% and 4% respectively. Self-managed super funds also had a disappointing run, declining 3% to $889.5 billion.

Industry funds delivered 6.2% worth of five years annualised returns, while retail funds achieved 4.8%.

Interestingly, there are 76 retail super fund providers, down seven from a year ago, while there are only 26 industry super funds, which have only lost two providers over the period.

In terms of super benefits paid out, this figure hit $95.8 billion - an increase of 13.8% over the year.

Of this, lump sum payments rose 20.8% to $53.5 billion and pension payments increased to $42.3 billion or 6.1% year on year. Such increases are in line with longer term trends due to a maturing superannuation system and ageing population, APRA said.

Super funds continue to favour local and international equities as 22% and 27% of total assets are allocated to these strategies respectively. Nine percent is invested in fixed income and 8% is invested in property.

Rainmaker's separate research shows cash as the top-performing asset class, posting a median return of 1.8%.

International equities was the next best performer with a median return of 1.2%. Fixed interest returned -2.2%, while property was the worst performer of -12.6% in the year to March.

"The Rainmaker MySuper Single Strategy Index continued to outperform the Lifecycle MySuper Index across all age groups through the 12-month period," the latest Super Benchmarking report shows.

"This marks the eleventh month of continuous underperformance of lifecycle products against single strategy product

