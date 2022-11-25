Mutuals' assets increase, profits declines: KPMG

Australia's mutual banks, building societies and credit unions (the mutuals) increased in net assets but fell in profitability over FY22.

According to KPMG Mutuals Industry Review 2022, net assets jumped 7.8% to $11.2 billion, up from 5.5% growth the previous year.

Total assets also increased by 7.5% to $158.8 billion from $147.7 billion in 2021.

Deposits, which continue to be the "most significant source of funding", grew by 7.0% to $124.9 billion from $116.7 billion in 2021.

At the same time, overall operating profit before tax (PBT) declined by 11.1% to $604.7 million from $680.5 million in 2021.

This fall was primarily due to a decrease in net interest margins and a slight increase in cost-to-income ratios.

The report explained that in 2021 PBT for the mutuals increased significantly, driven by the release of provisions built up in prior years during Covid.

"In comparison, 2022 saw a minor release of provisioning over the collective loan book" KPMG said.

"Instead, the increase in income from asset growth was offset by a declining net interest margin (NIM) and elevated operating costs, reflecting the impacts of growing inflation and a tightening employment market."

The top 10 mutuals by total assets also saw a PBT decrease of 19.2%, this fiscal year as well as movement in their ranking status.

At present, Great Southern sits at number one with $21.3 billion in assets followed by Heritage Bank with $12.32 billion, Newcastle Permanent with 12.14 billion and People's Choice with $10.44 billion.

Teachers Mutual Bank is next in line with $10.44 billion next is Bank Australia with $9.67 billion followed by Greater with $8.29 billion, Beyond with $8.29 billion, P&N with $7.34 billion and IMB with $7.07 billion.

The report explained, outside the top funds', growth was reported at 5.6%.

Mutuals comprise 2.6 % of total assets across all authorised deposit-taking institutions (ADIs) in Australia as of June 30 this year.

"While total asset growth slowed, the reduced market share reflects the strong competition in the mortgage lending market", KPMG said.

The report explained in 2022 the Australian economy faced the challenges of high inflation and extreme weather events.

"Not only did all mutuals face deteriorating economic conditions and rising interest rates, many also were exposed to significant climate-related weather events, especially floods," it said.

KPMG national sector leader, mutuals Darren Ball commented there are several factors affecting Mutuals' performance.

"Continued economic growth, in combination with a range of supply-side constraints, has resulted in a spike in inflation," he explained.