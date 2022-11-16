Munro, Tribeca now core SOHN Hearts and Minds managers

Munro, Tribeca now core SOHN Hearts and Minds managersBY CASSANDRA BALDINI | WEDNESDAY, 16 NOV 2022 12:30PM
Read more: Tribeca Investment Partners, Munro Partners, Paradice, Hearts and Minds Investments, Paradice Investment Management, Jun Bei Liu, Alpha Plus Fund, Australia, Caledonia Investments, Cooper Investors, Core Portfolio, Magellan Asset Management, Nick Griffin, TDM Growth Partners
Munro Partners and Tribeca Investment Partners have been appointed as core fund managers for Hearts and Minds Investments (HM1).
Munro and Tribeca will replace Paradice Investment Management at the end of its term. The mandate is for an initial three-year period.
HM1 said following the current rotation of its core fund managers, the pair will join TDM Growth Partners, Cooper Investors, Caledonia Investments, Magellan Asset Management, and Regal Partners.
It explained core fund managers provide their highest conviction stock recommendations on a pro bono basis. HM1 invests in these stock recommendations in the Core Portfolio which makes up 65% of its total investment portfolio.
Munro Partners has a core focus on global growth equities with funds under management (FUM) of over $4 billion, its chief investment officer Nick Griffin has been a conference fund manager to HM1 over the last four years.
Tribeca Investment Partners manages a suite of specialist strategies across equities, credit, global natural resources, and opportunistic mandates. Its portfolio manager Jun Bei Liu manages Tribeca's Alpha Plus Fund.
Liu has been a conference fund manager for HM1 over the last three years.
HM1 thanked Paradice for its support and contribution.
"Paradice Investment Management has supported HM1 since inception and has provided their services on a pro bono basis," it said.
"Their generosity has helped HM1 donate more than $30 million to medical research in Australia and specifically over $3 million to the Black Dog Institute."
Related News
Editor's Choice
Former van Eyk Research chief sentenced
Zurich Australia appoints investment chief
Natixis takes on Investors Mutual distribution team
Financial services sector reports highest rates of burnout
|Sponsored by
Driving change with real-world impact investing at Nuveen
Pursuing positive social and environmental impact alongside competitive financial returns in private and public markets.
|Sponsored by
Technology opportunities in the fight against climate change
The battle against climate change is driving innovation. Investors are being presented with a growing range of opportunities in technologies.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Accountant-planner JVs will increase - but basic fundamentals are needed
Family Business Advisory Board: Paving the way to future growth and success
Faith-based super free kick is a bad idea
Ride the ESG wave to stronger client relationships
Infographic: Why Franklin Templeton for Fixed Income?
Simon Brinsmead
CHALLENGER LIMITED