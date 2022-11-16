Munro, Tribeca now core SOHN Hearts and Minds managers

Munro Partners and Tribeca Investment Partners have been appointed as core fund managers for Hearts and Minds Investments (HM1).

Munro and Tribeca will replace Paradice Investment Management at the end of its term. The mandate is for an initial three-year period.

HM1 said following the current rotation of its core fund managers, the pair will join TDM Growth Partners, Cooper Investors, Caledonia Investments, Magellan Asset Management, and Regal Partners.

It explained core fund managers provide their highest conviction stock recommendations on a pro bono basis. HM1 invests in these stock recommendations in the Core Portfolio which makes up 65% of its total investment portfolio.

Munro Partners has a core focus on global growth equities with funds under management (FUM) of over $4 billion, its chief investment officer Nick Griffin has been a conference fund manager to HM1 over the last four years.

Tribeca Investment Partners manages a suite of specialist strategies across equities, credit, global natural resources, and opportunistic mandates. Its portfolio manager Jun Bei Liu manages Tribeca's Alpha Plus Fund.

Liu has been a conference fund manager for HM1 over the last three years.

HM1 thanked Paradice for its support and contribution.

"Paradice Investment Management has supported HM1 since inception and has provided their services on a pro bono basis," it said.

"Their generosity has helped HM1 donate more than $30 million to medical research in Australia and specifically over $3 million to the Black Dog Institute."