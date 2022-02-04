Munro launches new fund

Munro Partners and GSFM have launched the Munro Concentrated Global Growth Fund on the ASX, under ticker code MCGG.

MCCG.ASX has a management fee of 0.70% per annum of the net asset value of the fund.

It aims to maximise long term capital appreciation through a concentrated long only portfolio of growth-oriented equities issued by companies located anywhere in the world (ex-Australia).

The fund gains its investment exposure by investing in units of an underlying fund, the Munro Concentrated Global Growth Fund.

It aims to achieve a return greater than the MSCI World (Ex-Australia) Index over a five-to-seven-year period.

Munro Partners chief investment officer Nick Griffin said the investment strategy is designed to identify sustainable growth trends that are under-appreciated and mispriced by the market.

"Typically, we invest in a concentrated portfolio of between 20 and 40 listed equities and we focus on identifying and investing in global companies that have the potential to grow at a faster rate, and at a more sustainable basis, than the overall market," he explained.

GSFM is the responsible entity and distributor of the Munro Concentrated Global Growth Fund, as well as the Munro Climate Change Leaders Fund and the Munro Global Growth Fund, in the Australian and New Zealand markets.

"This fund is for investors who are seeking a long-term exposure to a concentrated portfolio of growth oriented global equities with the potential for capital gain. It can be used as either a core component or satellite within a portfolio for investors with a high risk/ return profile, and a medium-to-long term investment timeframe, but who still wants the option of daily access to capital," GSFM chief executive Damien McIntyre said.

"This is the third ASX quoted fund for Munro Partners, and it is a structure that appeals to many investors. It offers diversification, liquidity and transparency, taxation advantages and lower costs."