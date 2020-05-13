NEWS
Financial Planning
Mudslinging over FASEA extension continues
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  WEDNESDAY, 13 MAY 2020   12:42PM

Labor has slammed the Association of Financial Advisers for spouting untruths over the path of the FASEA extension bill through the Senate.

Shadow Assistant Treasurer and Shadow Assistant Minister for Financial Services Stephen Jones told Financial Standard that financial advisers should be disappointed with the government, who he said is threatening to withdraw the Treasury Laws Amendment bill set to provide advisers with certainty over the FASEA educational requirements.

According to Jones, Labor confirmed its "longstanding" commitment to support the bill to Assistant Minister for Superannuation, Financial Services and Financial Technology Senator Jane Hume on Monday night, and said it would be "regrettable" if the Senator withdrew the bill as a result of Labor's amendment.

"If the Assistant Minister can't manage to get a bill supported by both major parties through the Senate, she has no one to blame but herself," Jones said.

"If the Minister has taken the decision to withdraw this bill if there is an amendment moved by Labor, that is regrettable.

"I encourage financial advisers to express their disappointment with the government for threatening to withdraw the legislation and further delaying on this issue."

However, the government believes the bill has little to do with listed investment companies and trusts - the focus of Labor's amendment - and hinted the opposition is aware of the repercussions of making an amendment at this stage. Conversely, the opposition believe the omnibus bill is about more than just FASEA.

Jones' comments come after the AFA fired off a press release yesterday calling on Labor to "support the passing" of the bill this week.

In the release, the AFA said the financial advice community had been told there was bipartisan support for the exam extension legislation, "which it understood was based upon an acknowledgement of the delay in the availability of the exam, but more recently the impact of the coronavirus and the cancellation of face-to-face exams".

"We have now been advised that this bipartisan support has been withdrawn and the ALP wants to include an unrelated amendment that will most likely prevent it being addressed in the Senate this week," AFA chief executive Phil Kewin said.

Jones fired back, and said the association had been made aware that the bill continues to enjoy bipartisan support.

"The AFA has been told explicitly that this legislation continues to have bipartisan support," Jones told Financial Standard.

"They do themselves and those they represent a great disservice by putting out a release with facts they know are untrue."

Responding to Jones' claims, Kewin said the association understood Labor's support to have ceased when it floated its amendments to the bill.

"Our interpretation was that by making amendments to the bill, the opposition wasn't supporting the bill in its current format, and therefore that would stop the educational extensions coming through," Kewin told Financial Standard.

Senator Hume said Labor's claims of bipartisan support are not consistent with their actions.

"Labor claims bipartisan support for the Bill, but is not prepared to pass the bill as it stands. Their actions speak louder than words," Hume told Financial Standard.

The Senator said Labor was "well within" its rights to move the amendment, but said the opposition was risking Australians' access to financial advice by doing so, and must own the consequences.

"If this Bill becomes contested for the sake of an unrelated amendment, we risk running out of time in a crowded legislative week, further adding to the stress on an already stressed sector. Labor can't have it both ways," Hume said.

"Right when Australians need it most, Labor coldly sabotages access to financial advice with an amendment on an unrelated topic. This is an attention seeking stunt, playing games with people's livelihoods.

"They claim they're giving bipartisan support, but Labor's actions on this bill belie their words. Look at what Labor do, not what they say. I say to Labor:  Find your relevance elsewhere. Find another week. Find another bill."

Mudslinging over FASEA extension continues
