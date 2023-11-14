Msquared Capital bolsters local team

Greg Thomas and Michael Volkiene will join the private credit fund manager as its chief operating officer and general manager, loan origination and credit, respectively.

Thomas brings over 24 years of experience in funds management to the role and joins from Bangarra Family Office, where he served as chief executive.

Meanwhile, Volkiene joins the firm from fintech and professional services group idutch where he also served as its chief executive.

With over 28 years' experience in financial services, Volkiene has held senior management positions at HBOS Australia, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, FleetPartners, Bank of Queensland and ANZ.

The appointments come at a time when private credit markets are booming. According to the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), non-bank lenders account for 5% of the financial system's total assets, issued in equal parts by registered financial corporations (RFCs) and managed investment funds (including hedge funds).

Credit provided by managed investment funds topped $240 billion in 2022, representing less than 3% of the total credit issued in Australia.

In the past two years, Msquared Capital said it has experienced growth of nearly 60%, driven by investors looking for reliable monthly income and borrowers in need of "flexible and nimble alternatives to traditional debt solutions."

Thomas said he is excited to be joining the firm at such a key stage of growth.

"I believe that, with the dedicated team we have in place and our commitment to delivering robust risk-adjusted returns for clients and create solutions for borrowers, we can attain excellent results," he said.

Volkiene said he is delighted to embark on a new chapter with the leadership team at Msquared Capital.

"I look forward to nurturing existing and future partnerships with aggregator and broker associates in my new role," he said.

Msquared Capital managing director Paul Myliotis said Thomas' experience across a variety of asset classes in both listed and unlisted securities, and across funds management, along with his proven ability to enhance and elevate existing companies makes him a perfect fit for Msquared Capital.

He added that Volkiene's vision aligns seamlessly with the growth objectives of the company.

In May, Msquared Capital joined forces with property giant EG Funds to offer investors the opportunity to diversify into the private debt market.

The joint venture will initially engage wholesale investors and family offices, with private debt secured by residential real estate and industrial sites across the Eastern seaboard.