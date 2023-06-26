Newspaper icon
MSCI ponders reclassifying Nigeria, Egypt

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 26 JUN 2023   2:37PM

MSCI is consulting with industry as to whether Nigeria should be reclassified as a Standalone Market, while considering doing the same for Egypt.

MSCI announced it will continue to consult with market participants on potentially reclassifying the MSCI Nigeria Indexes until September end, with a view to release the results the following month. Nigeria is currently classified as a Frontier Market.

MSCI said FX liquidity issues have continued to impact the accessibility of the Nigerian equity market. Since March 2020, there have been constraints in US dollar liquidity in the market, leading to constant capital repatriation concerns and a gap between the parallel and official exchange rates for the Nigerian Naira, it said.

"This has persistently caused index replicability and investability issues for international institutional investors. The feedback from market participants obtained as part of the consultation suggests that the limited accessibility of the Nigerian equity market, resulting from lack of liquidity on the FX market, would warrant its removal from the MSCI Frontier Markets Index," MSCI said.

The other Standalone Markets are Argentina, Jamaica, Panama, Trinidad and Tobago, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Botswana, Bulgaria, Lebanon, Malta, Palestine, Ukraine, and Zimbabwe.

On June 14 the Central Bank of Nigeria announced operational changes to the FX Market effective immediately. MSCI said it will wait to see the impact of the changes and evaluate their efficacy before making a determination.

Meanwhile, MSCI has flagged it will also consider commencing consultation on whether its Egypt Indexes should be dropped from Emerging Markets to Frontier or Standalone, due to low liquidity in its onshore FX market that's seen a deterioration in accessibility.

In response to this, MSCI introduced a special treatment in the MSCI Egypt Indexes in May 2023 to potentially reduce the number of changes in related indexes and mitigate index replication concerns.

MSCI also mentioned market accessibility issues are impacting Bangladesh, Kenya, and Sri Lanka, all of which are Frontier Markets.

Read more: MSCI
Expert Feed

