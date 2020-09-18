NEWS
MSCI launches UN SDG alignment tool
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 18 SEP 2020   12:40PM

MSCI has launched a tool that assesses companies' compatibility with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The MSCI SDG Alignment Tool examines a company's operations, products, services, policies and practices, and determines its net contribution (both positive and negative) towards addressing the UN's  17 goals.

Using publicly available information, the tool found that 54% of MSCI ACWI constituents were mostly aligned to the SDGs; many were compatible with the eighth SDG goal (decent work and economic growth).

Goals seven (clean energy), 12 (sustainable consumption and production) and 13 (climate action) had the highest percentage of companies (8%-9%) that are misaligned with the SDGs, mainly because they still rely on fossil fuels.

Across all SDGs, nearly 40% the 8,550 companies assessed had a greater number of alignments than misalignments. A larger share of developed-market companies (60.9%) were aligned with more SDGs. "This finding may suggest that companies in highly industrialised nations face greater pressure to mitigate their effect on the environment and society, and report on those efforts, compared to their counterparts in developing economies,"  MSCI head of ESG research and executive director Olga Emelianova said.

MSCI head of ESG Remy Briand, said there is increasing demand from investors to channel capital to help deliver on these goals, but the fragmented data around the extent to which a company's products and operations are aligned to a particular SDG remains an obstacle.

He pointed out that companies can both overstate and understate their commitments to particular SDGs, which could undermine efforts by institutional investors to advance sustainable development.

"Investors pursuing an impact investing approach could find that portfolio companies claim to support an SDG while being implicated in conduct that may belie that support," he said.

Read more: MSCIRemy BriandMSCI ACWIOlga Emelianova
