Morrison & Co launches new fund

H.R.L. Morrison & Co has launched a new open-ended global infrastructure fund.

The Morrison & Co Infrastructure Partnership ('MCO IP'), securing more than US$3 billion in fund commitments and co-investment capital from anchor investors on its first close.

MCO IP has a global investment mandate, principally targeting assets in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand, with a focus on the energy sector, other utilities, and data infrastructure.

It has an objective to provide investors with an 8-10% per annum gross USD return, and will take a responsible investment approach, aiming to be carbon neutral by 2050.

"We are seeing a continued evolution in the infrastructure market globally, and as an asset class it continues to offer great benefits to investors," head of core infrastructure funds Gordon Hay said.

"Morrison & Co has a long and exemplary track record in infrastructure investment, typically investing higher up the risk spectrum. MCO IP allows investors to benefit from that great capability but applied to lower risk assets."

Morrison & Co chief commercial officer Nicole Walker added that the firm is seeing more demand for infrastructure investments recently.

We were especially pleased to secure continued support from our existing clients, which is testament to the high quality of our client relationships and the client experience we deliver," she said.

"We believe that by integrating environmental, social and governance considerations at all stages of the investment cycle, there is an associated positive impact on investment performance for our clients."