Morrison & Co hires ANZ heads, investment chief

HRL Morrison & Co is expanding its global footprint, hiring co-heads of Australia and New Zealand and appointing a new chief investment officer.

Peter Coman and Geoff Hutchinson have been appointed to the co-head of Australia and New Zealand roles.

Hutchinson joins Morrison & Co from Pacific Equity Partners, where he was managing director for more than a decade.

Coman has been with Morrison & Co since 2008, focusing on infrastructure investments in Australia and New Zealand. He is chairperson for RetireAustralia, Pacific Radiology and Wellington International Airport.

Morrison & Co also appointed William Smales as chief investment officer, based in New York. Smales was previously private equity investment director at the Carlyle Group.

Finally, the firm has added to its Singapore office with the appointment of Nicole Walker as chief commercial officer. She will relocate from Sydney to Singapore for the role. Walker was previously in investor relations and business development with Blackstone and an executive with Macquarie Group.

"Our Australasian portfolios form the bedrock on which our global expansion is being built," incoming Morrison & Co chief executive Paul Newfield said.

"Over almost three decades we have built an outstanding track record in this region, and I'm delighted to have such high calibre investment professionals leading the investment team in our home markets."