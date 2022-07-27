Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment
Sponsored by

Morrison & Co buys stake in Lyntia Networks

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  WEDNESDAY, 27 JUL 2022   12:31PM

Morrison & Co has acquired a 33.3% stake in Spanish open access wholesale fibre operator, Lyntia Networks.

Lyntia operates a metro and long-haul fibre network in Spain spanning more than 43,000 km, providing B2B connectivity services on a wholesale basis to telcos and carriers, cloud providers and data centres, amongst other businesses.

It offerscoverage across Spain, with the second largest market share in the dark fibre market. It is also the only national carrier-neutral operator operating in both lit and dark fibre markets.

Lyntia's chief executive José Antonio López said Morrison & Co's investment is a strong endorsement of the business and its growth potential in the fibre markets.

Sponsored
Equity Headwinds often an Infrastructure Tailwind

"We have worked to build and consolidate our business in recent years, with new investment and Morrison & Co's expertise in digital infrastructure, this will help position us to accelerate growth and reinforce our market leading position," he said.

Morrison & Co has a broad global investment portfolio in digital infrastructure, managing investments in businesses such as Vodafone New Zealand, Fore Freedom in the Netherlands, Kao Data in the UK, CDC Data Centres and Amplitel towers in Australia.

Sponsored Video
Actual ESG: growth investing in change | Baillie Gifford

It is currently progressing the acquisition of two fibre infrastructure businesses, FiberLight in the US and Uniti in Australia.

In a statement ,the specialist asset manager explained the plan to grow its European investment portfolio with equity investments in water, energy distribution, renewable energy and digital infrastructure.

Morrison & Co partner and head of UK and Europe Vincent Gerritsen said Lyntia has a solid market position and huge growth potential.

"We are excited to work with its management and co-shareholders, bringing our extensive sector experience to support the business to realise its full potential by building its network and service offering, while providing our clients with strong long-term returns," he explained.

Its chief investment officer Will Smales added: "Our team has deep investment and operating experience in digital infrastructure and this acquisition aligns with one of our core investment pillars - to invest in infrastructure vital to support the digitisation of services across Europe, as demand for data centres, mobile phone masts and fibre assets continues to grow."

As Spain emerges as an international connection hub, Morrison & Co's investment will help Lyntia achieve its growth potential and capitalise on its already strong position, it said.

Read more: Lyntia NetworksFore FreedomJosé Antonio LópezWill Smales
VIEW COMMENTS

Editor's Choice

Super fund for women closes

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:50PM
A superannuation fund that targeted women has quietly closed after three years in market.

State Street to administer $1bn private equity fund

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:20PM
In a win for its local alternatives services business, State Street has been appointed as fund administrator for the Mercury Capital Fund twenty2.

Peter Burgess to become SMSFA chief executive

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:23PM
Peter Burgess, the current SMSF Association deputy chief executive and director of policy and education, will take on the top job in March 2023.

Morrison & Co buys stake in Lyntia Networks

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:31PM
Morrison & Co has acquired a 33.3% stake in Spanish open access wholesale fibre operator, Lyntia Networks.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
27

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

JUL
28

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

AUG
2

Advisers Big Day Out - Newcastle 

AUG
3

Advisers Big Day Out - Central Coast 

AUG
4

Advisers Big Day Out - Wollongong 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Gary Monaghan

HEAD OF INVESTMENT SPECIALISTS, ASIAN EQUITIES
FIDELITY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Over the past 15 years, Gary Monaghan has moved through the ranks at Fidelity International. Much like the slow but steady rise of the equity class he specialises in, Monaghan understands the power of pivoting, perspective, and perseverance. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.