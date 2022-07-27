Morrison & Co buys stake in Lyntia Networks

Morrison & Co has acquired a 33.3% stake in Spanish open access wholesale fibre operator, Lyntia Networks.

Lyntia operates a metro and long-haul fibre network in Spain spanning more than 43,000 km, providing B2B connectivity services on a wholesale basis to telcos and carriers, cloud providers and data centres, amongst other businesses.

It offerscoverage across Spain, with the second largest market share in the dark fibre market. It is also the only national carrier-neutral operator operating in both lit and dark fibre markets.

Lyntia's chief executive José Antonio López said Morrison & Co's investment is a strong endorsement of the business and its growth potential in the fibre markets.

"We have worked to build and consolidate our business in recent years, with new investment and Morrison & Co's expertise in digital infrastructure, this will help position us to accelerate growth and reinforce our market leading position," he said.

Morrison & Co has a broad global investment portfolio in digital infrastructure, managing investments in businesses such as Vodafone New Zealand, Fore Freedom in the Netherlands, Kao Data in the UK, CDC Data Centres and Amplitel towers in Australia.

It is currently progressing the acquisition of two fibre infrastructure businesses, FiberLight in the US and Uniti in Australia.

In a statement ,the specialist asset manager explained the plan to grow its European investment portfolio with equity investments in water, energy distribution, renewable energy and digital infrastructure.

Morrison & Co partner and head of UK and Europe Vincent Gerritsen said Lyntia has a solid market position and huge growth potential.

"We are excited to work with its management and co-shareholders, bringing our extensive sector experience to support the business to realise its full potential by building its network and service offering, while providing our clients with strong long-term returns," he explained.

Its chief investment officer Will Smales added: "Our team has deep investment and operating experience in digital infrastructure and this acquisition aligns with one of our core investment pillars - to invest in infrastructure vital to support the digitisation of services across Europe, as demand for data centres, mobile phone masts and fibre assets continues to grow."

As Spain emerges as an international connection hub, Morrison & Co's investment will help Lyntia achieve its growth potential and capitalise on its already strong position, it said.