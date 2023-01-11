Morningstar to introduce new rating system

Morningstar Australasia is looking to scale its ratings universe, introducing the new Morningstar Medalist Rating.

From May, the Medalist Rating will replace the Analyst Rating depicted by gold, silver and bronze medals. The aim, Morningstar says, is to provide a single, forward-looking rating for financial advisers, AFSLs and investors to use.

The methodology behind a rating will not change, with the three pillars of People, Process and Parent still applying. Under the change, both analysts and Morningstar's proprietary machine learning algorithm will assess funds against the pillars. The pillars assessed by the algorithm will be marked with a 'Q' to provide clarity on the proportion of analyst involvement in each rating.

The algorithm has been used in Australia since 2018 but has been suppressed from customer view, the ratings house said. It has been "designed to scale analysts' insights and replicate analyst processes as faithfully as possible."

"The Morningstar Medalist Rating will increase access to our market-leading ratings whilst maintaining our independence and business model and leverage our valuable global analyst capability," Morningstar director of manager research ratings Annika Bradley said.

"Morningstar does not expect any impact with the ratings it assigns to managed investments with this change and analyst assigned pillars and research work will take precedence over the algorithm."

Ratings applied prior to May 3 will remain separate and be available as historical data points, Morningstar said.

"In an environment where managed investment products are growing fast at 11% per year globally, the scaled ratings system will allow us to leverage the best of our qualitative and technological capabilities and insight to provide timely and efficacious ratings for investors," it said.

It's expected the system will apply across over 2000 strategies in Australia and New Zealand. It will also be rolled out globally, applying to 400,000 strategies.