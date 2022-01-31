Morningstar launches ESG focused managed accounts

The new managed accounts will enable financial advisers to help their clients meet their financial goals while still aligning with their values, according to Morningstar Investment Management (MIM).

MIM said the new, hand-picked accounts are diversified, holistic portfolios comprising quality and best value investment opportunities.

The multi asset portfolios invest across a range of asset classes (such as Australian shares, international shares, Australian and international bonds, listed property, infrastructure, alternative investments and cash) and use a range of investment types (such as direct shares, ETFs and managed funds).

MIM head of institutional portfolio management and solutions Jody Fitzgerald said investing sustainably and ESG concerns are an increasingly important consideration for clients and the financial planning process.

"We take an ESG risk integration approach across the entire range of portfolios," Fitzgerald said.

"Having heard advisers' feedback and taken into account their practice and client requirements, Morningstar Investment Management are taking their current approach a step further and launching a range of values-based investment solutions: the Sustainable Managed Accounts.

"The investments within our multi asset portfolios work together holistically to achieve a clear investment objective. Importantly, MIM actively manages the portfolios to meet client risk and return objectives throughout their investment time horizon."

According to Fitzgerald, the solution will also add efficiencies to an adviser's practice.

They can now offer clients an enhanced line up of portfolios, managed using Morningstar's robust investment process.

Advisers can have the same conversations with their clients about multi asset portfolios, adding options for those clients with ESG preferences, she explained.

"Our management accounts offering is a multi-asset investment solution that integrates seamlessly with advisers' businesses, with all the resources, content, tools and client touch points that advisers have come to expect from Morningstar," Fitzgerald said.