NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments
Sponsored by

Morningstar hires advice lead

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 4 AUG 2021   12:11PM

Morningstar Australasia has appointed a new head of financial planning solutions, after it acquired AdviserLogic.

Founder and chief executive of AdviserLogic Daniel Gara departed Morningstar in June following his company's acquisition.

Now, Ivan Gower has joined Morningstar to lead its financial planning solutions - including financial planning software AdviserLogic, revenue management software PayLogic, its compliance and business management solutions for licensees, and risk profiling tool FinaMetrica.

"Ivon brings over 20 years experience in advice and technology, along with a strong belief in the value of financial advice," Morningstar head of product and client solutions Graham Dixon said.

"We are excited to have Ivon on the Morningstar team and look forward to continuing to accelerate our efforts to support advisers and their clients."

Gower was previously head of product at Midwinter. Prior to that, he was general manager - product at CCUBE Integrated Wealth.

Sponsored Video
Net zero: a positive for infrastructure investing

"In these changing times, advisers need someone in their corner that they know will be around in two, five, ten years' time," Gower said.

"In discussions with the team at Morningstar it was clear to me that they are investing heavily into advice technology at a time when the industry is shifting. I'm looking forward to getting on with the job of delivering new and innovative solutions to advisers."

Read more: Morningstar AustralasiaIvan GowerAdviserLogic Daniel GaraCCUBE Integrated WealthFinaMetricaGraham DixonMidwinterPayLogic
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Lumiant raises capital, adds to board
Fidelity changes up global equities team
AdviserLogic executive departs Morningstar
Morningstar appoints director
Advisers laud Xplan software
Morningstar releases DDO solution
UK drags Bravura performance
Platform hires distribution lead
Industry fund sees 252% increase in digital advice use
Netwealth takes stake in Aussie fintech

Editor's Choice

Rest closes basic cash option

KANIKA SOOD  |   12:42PM
The industry fund will close its basic cash option on August 13, as it sees returns dry up.

CPP Investments APAC lead to depart

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:32PM
The head of Asia Pacific for the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has been promoted, with a replacement yet to be confirmed.

Centrepoint names chief executive

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:13PM
A former BT Financial Group executive will take the reins of Centrepoint Alliance from today.

Six Park lowers minimum investment to $2k

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:09PM
Robo adviser Six Park has lowered its minimum investment to just $2000, down from the $10,000 minimum it had at the start of 2020.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Nathan Mattock
Partner
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Allison Dummett

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
CLEARVIEW FINANCIAL ADVICE PTY LTD
Chief executive of ClearView Financial Advice and Matrix Planning Solutions Allison Dummett has mastered the art of saying 'yes'. Moving across the world for adventure, she tells Elizabeth McArthur how she never shied away from opportunity.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.