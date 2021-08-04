Morningstar hires advice lead

Morningstar Australasia has appointed a new head of financial planning solutions, after it acquired AdviserLogic.

Founder and chief executive of AdviserLogic Daniel Gara departed Morningstar in June following his company's acquisition.

Now, Ivan Gower has joined Morningstar to lead its financial planning solutions - including financial planning software AdviserLogic, revenue management software PayLogic, its compliance and business management solutions for licensees, and risk profiling tool FinaMetrica.

"Ivon brings over 20 years experience in advice and technology, along with a strong belief in the value of financial advice," Morningstar head of product and client solutions Graham Dixon said.

"We are excited to have Ivon on the Morningstar team and look forward to continuing to accelerate our efforts to support advisers and their clients."

Gower was previously head of product at Midwinter. Prior to that, he was general manager - product at CCUBE Integrated Wealth.

"In these changing times, advisers need someone in their corner that they know will be around in two, five, ten years' time," Gower said.

"In discussions with the team at Morningstar it was clear to me that they are investing heavily into advice technology at a time when the industry is shifting. I'm looking forward to getting on with the job of delivering new and innovative solutions to advisers."