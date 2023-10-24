Newspaper icon
Morningstar eyes super space with new hire

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 24 OCT 2023   12:36PM

Morningstar Australasia has appointed the former chief executive of Adviser Ratings to the newly created role of senior vice president, enterprise sales, to steer the research firm's growth in the superannuation and retirement sectors.

Mark Hoven has stepped into the role and will operate out of Sydney.

With over 23 years of strategic leadership in financial services, Hoven is set to further expand and enhance Morningstar's offerings in the superannuation market, extending to profit-to-member funds.

He boasts an "extensive track record" of scaling wealth-focused businesses, from nurturing start-ups to spearheading new strategic initiatives within global institutions.

Hoven's executive tenure includes stints with S&P Global and Equifax.

Morningstar managing director, enterprise Peter Bryant said: "We are excited to have Mark join Morningstar as we accelerate our plans in this fast-growing and important sector."

"Mark will be crucial in building our success in the sector with a new perspective on helping both retail and profit to member super funds succeed in a fast-moving investing and regulatory environment."

Notably, Hoven's hire comes after the recent hire of US-based Paul Schutzman as head of solutions, institutional investors by Morningstar Inc.

"Working with our international teams, Mark will be able to leverage our global reach in data, research and benchmarking to better serve our institutional clients," Bryant added.

On his appointment, Hoven commented: "I look forward to helping the super industry better serve members in both accumulation and retirement phases."

"Morningstar's capabilities in superannuation are consistent with Morningstar's mission to empower investor success and I am excited to be part of that."

Hoven will commence his tenure at Morningstar on October 30.

NOV
9

Technical Services Forum 

NOV
23

Webinar: Wealth management, a year in review 

FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

OCT
30

7th FUNDTECH 2023- Future of Super Fund Technology & Innovations Hybrid Forum 

