Investment
Morningstar downgrades PIMCO, Vanguard funds

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 27 APR 2023   12:12PM

Morningstar has downgraded four fixed income products following its annual fund manager review.

As part of the 2022/23 review, Morningstar completed qualitative assessments of 72 fixed income strategies. As a result, four products were downgraded and three were upgraded.

Among the downgrades, the AB Dynamic Global Fixed Income Fund's rating was reduced from Bronze to Neutral.

Morningstar said this is the result of cumulative changes across AB's global team over time "alongside a process that has struggled to utilise its broad mandate particularly effectively."

"Plaudits are warranted for cutting the fee, and the shop's research base across sovereigns and credit remains considerable. That said, the magnitude and circumstances behind the turnover elsewhere give us pause, with costs suggested as a factor for broader changes," Morningstar said.

"This strategy's use of quantitative and fundamental research and wide sector bands offers scope to navigate a variety of interest-rate and credit regimes, but it has struggled to do much more than capitalise on positive environments for credit. The competitive advantages here are less obvious to us."

Further, the PIMCO ESG Global Bond Fund - Wholesale and the PIMCO Global Credit W have been bumped down from Gold to Silver.

On the global bond option, Morningstar said: "PIMCO ESG Global Bond continues to be a superior choice for implementing environmental, social, and governance principles into a globally diversified fixed-interest portfolio, though its pricier fee dulls its lustre slightly... This ESG variant does charge a premium, compounded by higher additional expenses from derivatives, and this sets it back a touch under our ratings framework."

Meanwhile, on the global credit product, Morningstar said "it still adds up to an outstanding package."

"The deep credit research team lends an edge, spanning expertise across a wide gamut of sectors and regions. PIMCO's hefty footprint in credit securities leans heavily on index derivatives for managing exposures and extracting returns from issuer and security selection remains a point to watch. The slightly damped overall view here is attributable to shifting relativities among its cohort," Morningstar said.

Finally, the Vanguard Diversified Bond Index Fund is now Bronze, down from Silver.

"Vanguard Diversified Bond Index continues to earn our vote of confidence as an all-around bond option, though its limited scope to deliver positive alpha against our category benchmark moderates our view. Our rating methodology assesses the strategy's capacity to outperform the category index, and this strategy's application of passive building blocks limits its investment case compared to a handful of more actively managed peers," Morningstar said.

That said, the Vanguard Australian Fixed Interest ETF was upgraded from Silver to Gold, with Morningstar saying a recent fee reduction leads the researcher to believe "its consistent approach sets it up as one of the best choices to succeed over time."

Other products to receive upgrades were the iShares Core Composite Bond ETF and the Payden Global Income Opportunities Fund. The former has gone from a Silver rating to Gold, while the latter was bumped from Neutral to Bronze.

Meanwhile, Morningstar said it has ceased coverage of the Franklin Templeton Global Aggregate Bond Fund and the FSI Wholesale Australian Bond Fund "owing to either our decreased conviction in the investment merit and/or limited client demand.

Read more: MorningstarPIMCO ESG Global Bond FundAB Dynamic Global Fixed Income FundVanguard Diversified Bond Index FundAustralian Bond FundFranklin Templeton Global Aggregate Bond FundiShares Core Composite Bond ETFPayden Global Income Opportunities FundPIMCO Global Credit WVanguard Australian Fixed Interest ETF
