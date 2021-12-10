NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Morgan Stanley promotes two senior leaders

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 10 DEC 2021   12:09PM

Morgan Stanley Australia appointed a new local wealth management research lead as the incumbent takes on an executive role overseas.

Head of wealth management Australia research Nathan Lim will relocate to Hong Kong to assume the position of co-head of investment management services for the Asia wealth business. This takes effect on 1 February 2022.

Prior to his six years at Morgan Stanley, Lim was the portfolio manager of international shares and head of research at Australian Ethical.

Lim's other roles in portfolio management and equities research include working at Three Pillars Portfolio Managers, Aegis Equities Research and Sprott Asset Management, which is based in Canada.

Alexandre Ventelon will take over the role of head of wealth management Australia research after serving as lead asset allocation strategist for the Australian wealth unit.

He joined Morgan Stanley in 2017 and before that spent nearly four years with AustralianSuper as an investment strategist, where he was in charge of the build-up and management of various strategic and tactical asset allocation models, and cross-asset research.

Ventelon also worked in Credit Suisse's offices in Europe, Asia and Australia for six yea

Read more: Morgan Stanley AustraliaNathan LimAlexandre Ventelon
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Former Morgan Stanley chief to join Westpac board
Responsible investment here to stay: Experts
Shaw and Partners appoints CIO
Morgan Stanley chief executive steps down
Morgan Stanley pays $123,750 penalty
Shaw on recruitment drive after restructure
Australian Ethical named best international equities fund
Perpetual reveals details of first LIC
What's luck got to do with it

Editor's Choice

Do inflows follow performance?

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:40PM
A recent study found flows to individual funds do directly follow performance, but there's a catch.

Hostplus, Statewide formalise merger

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:39PM
The two industry superannuation funds will progress merging after signing a Successor Fund Transfer deed.

Labor promises to recognise adviser experience

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:13PM
Labor promises it will dump educational requirements for financial advisers with over a decade's experience if it comes to power.

Morgan Stanley promotes two senior leaders

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:09PM
Morgan Stanley Australia appointed a new local wealth management research lead as the incumbent takes on an executive role overseas.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Bryce Quirk
Chief Distribution Officer
Colonial First State
Anu Menon
Business Development Manager
Australian Executor Trustees
Phil Usher
Chief Executive Officer
First Nations Foundation

Infographic: Milford Managed Funds: A great addition to your portfolio

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
8

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
11

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
15

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

FEB
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

FEB
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  What do you think will be the biggest investment theme of 2022?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bhanu Singh

HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT AND SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER
DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS
Bhanu Singh is a rare breed in 2021, having been with the same company for his entire career. He tells Elizabeth McArthur how Dimensional won his loyalty, and how he plans to earn the loyalty of others.
READ MORE
Premium Subscription
Special EOY deal!
20% off until 31 December 2021.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.