Morgan Stanley promotes two senior leaders

Morgan Stanley Australia appointed a new local wealth management research lead as the incumbent takes on an executive role overseas.

Head of wealth management Australia research Nathan Lim will relocate to Hong Kong to assume the position of co-head of investment management services for the Asia wealth business. This takes effect on 1 February 2022.

Prior to his six years at Morgan Stanley, Lim was the portfolio manager of international shares and head of research at Australian Ethical.

Lim's other roles in portfolio management and equities research include working at Three Pillars Portfolio Managers, Aegis Equities Research and Sprott Asset Management, which is based in Canada.

Alexandre Ventelon will take over the role of head of wealth management Australia research after serving as lead asset allocation strategist for the Australian wealth unit.

He joined Morgan Stanley in 2017 and before that spent nearly four years with AustralianSuper as an investment strategist, where he was in charge of the build-up and management of various strategic and tactical asset allocation models, and cross-asset research.

Ventelon also worked in Credit Suisse's offices in Europe, Asia and Australia for six yea