Executive Appointments

Morgan Stanley adds to regional leadership

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  WEDNESDAY, 24 MAY 2023   12:34PM

Michael Levin will head up Morgan Stanley Investment Management's (MSIM) Asia business, including overseeing its Australian offices.

Levin will be based in Hong Kong and is responsible for the firm's regional investment management arm with a focus on new markets and product opportunities.

He has over 25 years of asset management experience, most recently as a managing director at Goldman Sachs Asset Management. Previously, he spent a decade with Credit Suisse in various senior roles including head of asset management for both Asia Pacific and the Americas.

Levin was also a co-founder of AsiaCrest Capital and Metropolitan Venture Partners and began his career at the Man Group.

Commenting on the appointment, Morgan Stanley head of investment management Dan Simkowitz said the firm is pleased to welcome Levin.

"His appointment reflects our positive outlook on the Asia asset management opportunity and our commitment to continuing to build out our MSIM platform in the region," said Simkowitz.

"Michael will lead our strong Asia team and we look forward to leveraging his deep experience and relationships to further grow our presence."

