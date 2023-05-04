Newspaper icon
Economics

More misfortune for Magellan

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 4 MAY 2023   12:56PM

Once again, Magellan Financial Group has experienced a drop in its total funds under management (FUM), falling a further $0.5 billion.

It saw net outflows of $2.4 billion, comprising net retail outflows of $0.4 billion and net institutional outflows of $2.0 billion.

By asset class, the fund manager reported a loss of $1.5 billion in its Australian equities, falling from $6 billion to $4.5 billion in a month.

Since the start of the year, Magellan's total Australian equities FUM has halved in size.

On the other hand, its global equities rose slightly from $20.7 billion to $20.9 billion, and its infrastructure equities grew $0.8 billion (from $16.5 billion to $17.3 billion) over the month.

In total, Magellan's FUM now sits at $42.7 billion. This time last year, it had $68.6 billion.

At the end of March, Morningstar downgraded Magellan to a "very high" uncertainty rating.

The further drop in FUM comes as the fund manager targets $100 billion by 2027.

